Carnival season is always the source of some memorable stories. Here's one from Jim Skelly:
"A few years ago, when I was a New Orleans cop, I arrested a guy at Esplanade Avenue and the Mississippi River.
"Unfortunately, it was 7 p.m. and the night of the Endymion parade. To get him to lockup I had to get across Canal Street, which was impossible. I tried from one end of Canal to the other — couldn't get near it.
"I thought I'd get on the interstate and drop off on the other side. Couldn't get near it either. I ended up at the end of the Endymion parade — thinking once it got to Canal Street I'd drop off on the other side. It worked.
"While we were in the parade, my prisoner was in the back cage nodding to everyone like some celebrity. Even my chief called headquarters, saying he didn't remember having a unit in the parade.
"The dispatcher said, 'We don't — just an officer trying to get to lockup.'
"After three hours we finally made it to lockup. My prisoner thanked me, and stated that was the most fun he ever had going to jail."
Carnival collectibles
Paul C. (aka "The Kid") knows how to tell if someone is a true native of south Louisiana:
"The largest drawer in their house is overflowing with koozies."
And, I might add, the china cabinet is filled with plastic cups caught at Carnival parades …
What, Mom?
Before king cake season winds down, here's a memory from George Lopez, of LaPlace:
"When I was around 14 or 15, I came home from school and told Mom I was invited to a 'kin kaid' party.
"She goes, 'What?' I go, 'Kin kaid.'
"She goes, 'OK, I know. Just don't bring home the baby.'"
It took George a while to figure out what all this meant …
Organic Frisbees
A Tuesday column item about a "buffalo chip" throwing contest in Nebraska jogged my memory, and I recalled the time years ago when I took part in a such a contest in Baker, held during a "Buffalo Festival."
As I recall, at that time Baker had a live buffalo, its high school mascot. So obtaining chips was no problem.
I also recall that Walt Brunty, the "Baker Bard" and a column contributor, got me into the festivities.
I don't recall much about the throwing event, except that I didn't win. But at least the chip was dry …
Rest of the story
In Monday's column, Mary Kay Cowen, of Marrero, told of a memorable wedding reception.
In the New Orleans edition only, the first paragraph was omitted, making the story a bit of a puzzle.
Here it is: "My daughter married a wonderful 'country Cajun.' In picking out songs for the wedding she included the song she and her stepfather consider 'their song' — the Time Warp (from 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show')."
Mary Kay went on to tell how the groom's side of the family questioned the musical taste of the bride's side of the family …
No laughing matter
Tim Palmer, of Lafayette, says, "While I was in my dermatologist's waiting room, a nurse came in and summoned 'Forrest.'
"I turned to the other four people waiting and said, 'Am I the only one who wanted to say, "Run, Forrest, run!"?'
"Obviously I was. All I got were smiles from two of the 'waitees.'"
Ann's best advice
Thanks to Dorothy Kelly for sending me the old, yellowed clipping from the Ann Landers advice column.
Dorothy says, "This was about 50 years ago, but it is just as appropriate today as it was then."
Here's what it said:
Dear Ann Landers: I'm a 16-year-old girl who is a nervous wreck from getting yelled at. All I hear from morning till night is, "Stop smoking, get off the phone, hang up your clothes, do your homework, clean up your room."
How can I get them off my case?
Sick of Parents
Dear Sick: Stop smoking, get off the phone, hang up your clothes, do your homework and clean up your room.