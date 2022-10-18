Here's one from our "Technology Runs Amok" file:
Kenny Blanchard, of Plattenville, says, "If you own an Alexa device, be careful what you ask, and be sure to speak clearly.
"The other night my wife and I were watching a movie on TV when a woman called out some command to her Alexa device.
"After a while I could hear music playing very faintly. I thought it was part of the movie, but it continued.
"My wife said she could also hear something. I went to the kitchen, and there was our Alexa device on the countertop playing music.
"You gotta love technology … well, most of it."
Which reminds me
Lady Katherine hates disco. So when I'm feeling mischievous, which is most of the time, I walk by our Alexa and say, "Alexa, play disco!" And on comes 'Stayin' Alive.'
And we have a big laugh. As least, one of us does…
Rolling on the bayou
Jeannette Beck, of Donaldsonville, says, "A follow-up to my story about 'rolling' yards with toilet paper in celebrating homecoming week:
"I was reminded by brother-in-law JB of the night my husband John and I tried to stay up to catch the rollers.
"We didn’t stay awake. The next morning we found our huge oak trees streaming with long white tails. Our porch had nicely placed bows of toilet paper on our door knobs. It was beautifully decorated. They took a lot of time doing it.
"The moral of this story … just go to sleep. At least you'll be comfortable."
Which reminds me
A long time ago, a lady who had graduated from Istrouma High before me invited me to her class reunion.
I knew a lot of the folks there, and it was fun being the youngest guy.
The gent who had been class clown was still at it — joking, pulling pranks, generally being the life of the party.
He and his wife left early, and one of his classmates floated the idea of rolling his house.
It seemed a good idea, so we headed to his home while one guy went to a late-night store for toilet paper.
What a sight: middle-aged people in big cars descending on the house and cheerfully wrapping it in paper.
We had hoped he'd invite us in for a nightcap, but the life of the party and his wife had already gone to bed…
Green sandwich blues
My recent sandwich seminar reminded Joel d'Aquin Thibodeaux, of Baton Rouge, of my "Messy Sandwich Seminar" of 2005.
She saved her story from that time, called 'The eating of the green:'
"I recently accompanied some energetic teenagers on a bus trip. Since I had to pack my own lunch, I wanted to bring something that did not require refrigeration. I love lima beans, so my choice was a grilled lima bean sandwich on whole wheat bread!
"After a couple of hours, I took out my crispy sandwich and started eating it, hoping no one would notice the bright green filling. 'What kind of sandwich is THAT?' the 16-year-old girl sitting next to me asked loudly. I answered in a low, deadpan voice, 'Grilled cheese.'
"It worked! I was able to finish my 'messy sandwich' in peace, without a lot of moans and groans from the other passengers."
Power saver
Keith Horcasitas, of Baton Rouge, says, "It was neat to see people talking about those early television wonders.
"Back in 1982, when I was in graduate social work at San Diego State, and a live-in caregiver for an 83-year-old frail lady, Lucille, she’d heard that those then new 'instant vision' televisions used a lot of electricity.
"So she wanted the TV unplugged every night. I certainly learned some humility and patience, as I kept reminding myself of the $40-a-month rent!"