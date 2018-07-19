Mary Manhein, the "Bone Lady" at LSU, famous for establishing identities through bone examination (and writing books about her work), offers a Tiger Stadium story:
"In one of my favorite scenes from the movie 'The Blind Side,' Kathy Bates tells the impressionable young football player about the 'bone lab' in the stadium's basement at the University of Tennessee, because she wants him to choose to attend Ole Miss.
"In the mid and late 1980s, I had a lab and office in 10 or more rooms on the second floor in LSU’s North Stadium, where students and I processed hundreds of sets of human skeletal remains from a disturbed historic cemetery in New Orleans.
"The old dorm rooms and bathrooms in North Stadium were ideal for cleaning and preserving skeletal remains.
"One day someone broke into my office and stole my telephone, my lamp, and my life-sized James Dean poster, obviously not realizing that much more valuable treasures were lying in a box in a corner…
"There, my old exams contained questions and answers I sometimes recycled in my introductory courses in physical anthropology.
"Alas, the Athletic Department ultimately took the space 'for the boys.'”
Eat your veggies
Linda Dalferes says, "My husband is from New Orleans, and you know how those New Orleanians love their food.
"I am always teasing him about how many condiments, onions, tomatoes, peppers, etc., he uses on his hamburgers. I mean, the bun cannot contain it all.
"Well, one night we were having hamburgers. We’re sitting at the table and he’s a third of the way through his burger when he realizes that he forgot to put the hamburger patty in. I laughed so hard I cried."
Delicious messes
Speaking of food, here's some nostalgia from Sarah Stravinska, of Chestnut:
"When we were kids, the best way to eat a nice juicy peach was in the yard in our bathing suits, followed by runs through the sprinkler to get the peach juice off.
"We recently got some of those juicy peaches.
"I figured my neighbors would not be enchanted by the sight of a little old lady in her swimsuit trudging through the sprinkler, so I just ate hanging over the sink.
"Next peach just might get eaten under the shower.
"How come the best things are always messy?"
(Yeah, like those fresh local tomatoes we'd slice and put on that soft white gummy bread we ate as kids, with lots of Blue Plate mayonnaise…I have to stop writing now, or I may salivate on the keyboard…)
Taste is timeless
Karen Tatum, of Prairieville, says, "Reading Ray Schell’s note about telling his age by his taste in music made me smile.
"My 16-year-old son can regularly be heard in the shower crooning along with Ella Fitzgerald and Frank Sinatra.
"Of course, he is listening to his Spotify playlist from his i-phone through a Bluetooth connection to a speaker embedded in the bathroom light bulb."
Special People Dept.
- G.W. Richardson, of Gonzales, celebrates his 99th birthday on Saturday, July 21. He is a World War II veteran.
- Doris B. LeBlanc, of Gonzales, celebrates her 95th birthday on Sunday, July 22.
- T.V. Featherston Jr., of Denham Springs, celebrates his 90th birthday on Saturday, July 21, with a family party at Coushatta Casino Resort in Kinder.
- “Mr. Sonny” Lamendola celebrates his 90th birthday on Friday, July 20. He is a World War II Navy veteran, and former proprietor of Lamendola’s Supermarket in Gonzales.
Ruling the roost
Paula King, of Gretna, says, "While going through boxes at my parents' home, we found an old plaque which says:
"'I'm the boss in this house and I have my wife's permission to say so!'"
Rotten Apple?
When using my home computer, I've noticed that it has some quirks I don't find in the device I use at The Advocate.
For instance, I used to be able to type in "t" and get access to my Twitter account. Now I find I have to type "twit" to get in.
I'm wondering if the computer is trying to tell me something…