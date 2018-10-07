Marsha R. says reading about James Meredith's visit to Baton Rouge "reminded me of the story my brother, Roger Fern, told me.
"In 1962 Roger, a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army, was startled to be posted to Oxford, Mississippi, to support Mr. Meredith’s legal admittance to Ole Miss.
"He was tasked with setting up communications for the military, which in that simpler time meant only telephone connections. Not surprisingly, the school’s administrators were not helpful, declaring that their phone service was neither modern nor reliable, so it could not be commandeered by the Army.
"But my brother went to Notre Dame, and he knew there would be one place on campus with the newest, most dependable and accessible phone system available.
"So, he went to coach Johnny Vaught, who had served as a lieutenant commander in the U.S. Navy during World War II.
"When he explained his mission, that great Southern gentleman and veteran immediately allowed Roger to tie into the Athletic Department’s phone lines. My brother’s commanding officer was much impressed."
Morgus memories
Back in the earlier, less sophisticated days of TV, local stations showed horror (and horrible) movies late at night, hosted by creepy characters.
Baton Rouge had Dr. Shock and Count Macabre, and New Orleans had Morgus the Magnificent and his sidekick Chopsley.
Steve Collom, of Kenner, has a story you have to be a New Orleans TV viewer to appreciate:
"In the spring of 1963, Morgus the Magnificent was going full tilt on Saturday nights.
"A girl I was dating wanted to go see the movie ‘The Longest Day’ at the drive-in theater.
"She met me at the bus stop with a friend, who happened to be the brother of Tommy George, who played Chopsley.
"He told us when we got to the Elysium Lounge we could take Tommy's car to the drive-in (Tommy was also a musician, playing at the lounge).
"We walked into the lounge to greet the tallest man I had ever met. He looked at me and asked if I could drive and had a license. I replied yes.
"So I picked up his keys and I drove us, in style (a Lincoln Continental), to the drive-in. Afterward, Tommy George drove us home. What an exciting experience!
"Tommy, a St. Bernard motorcycle policeman, later died in an accident."
Holy wars
"A few years back," says Bill Haynie, of Slidell, "my wife, Mary Ann, and I were visiting London and the Church of England’s Westminster Abbey.
"We were in line for what seemed like an eternity (choice word) and were about to enter the abbey. At that moment, we saw two young Roman Catholic priests with their clerical collars approach the Anglican gatekeeper in front of us.
"The priests asked the gatekeeper if this was the line for the abbey. With a wide grin the gatekeeper responded, ‘Yes, and the line starts two blocks that way.’ ”
Nice People Dept.
Yolanda, Mary and Sharron, all of Baton Rouge, say, "Thanks to the two men, Jesse and Randy, for paying for our lunch last Wednesday at the Piccadilly cafeteria on Florida Boulevard. May God bless you in a special way."
Special People Dept.
- Mary Margaret Watts Burris, of Franklinton, celebrated her 98th birthday on Saturday, Oct. 6. She is a retired business education teacher.
- Dollie Singleton celebrated her 98th birthday on Saturday, Oct. 6.
The Cajun way
C. Thomas Bienvenu Jr., of St. Martinville, says about our seminar on tongue, "It is first necessary to prepare the tongue, essentially by removing the coating surrounding it, most easily done by boiling.
"Rachael's Cafe in Lafayette serves beef tongue at lunch on the first Thursday of the month, and quite a few people make a point of being there.
"She smothers it down with a gravy that she serves over rice, with a side of beans (she lets you substitute smothered okra, recommended). I defy anyone who tastes this meal to say it is not superb.
"I truly recommend this dish to your nonbelieving readers."
(Yes, a Cajun cook can make ANYTHING taste delicious!)