Dear Smiley: In the 1990s, when I lived and worked in Japan, fellow Louisiana coworkers and I craved our special Louisiana seasonings.
When home for holidays, I tried packing boxes of spices, but several never made it past the international postal system. And spices in suitcases gave airport sniffing dogs fits.
Finally, a sympathetic security guard wink-winked me through with my carryon stuffed with ”Christmas gifts.”
Our airbase school secretary from New Orleans and I planned a big Louisiana seafood meal, with crawfish, for our Japanese neighbors.
Unfortunately, the only place to buy crawfish was the local pet store that sold individual crawfish, complete with small leashes! The price was high; however, we pressed on.
But as curious children watched “pets” being lowered into the boiling pot, they ran home screeching in horror! Thereafter I was shunned by the neighborhood. Even adults crossed the street to avoid contact with a “pet killer.”
PATTY NEWMAN
Port Hudson/Covington
Rider in the rain
Dear Smiley: In 1975, my means of transportation from Gentilly to Nicholls State was a '70 Honda motorcycle.
Since rain can pour down anywhere along the route, I carried a rain suit; not the fancy kind, but the plastic "school bus yellow" work kind I found in my dad's shop.
Powering home one weekend, rain was threatening, so I donned my suit and headed off with three weeks worth of laundry.
Heavy rain hit around St. Charles Crossing on La. 1, but I soldiered on. At the stoplight in Boutte on U.S. 90, a car full of students pointed at me, laughing at my plight.
I could feel the rain trickling down my back, but on I went. The rain stopped around Avondale, but I continued to get looks from passing motorists.
When I pulled into my parents' carport, I understood what the joke was. The back of my rain suit was missing. The rest had shredded from the buffeting of rain and wind.
One of a few things a college education taught me was a car was a better transportation investment.
PETER DASSEY
Kenner
Educating Johnny
Dear Smiley: I caught a video of Justin Wilson on the Johnny Carson Show from back in 1985.
Justin brought a platter of crawfish with him and showed Johnny and guests how to peel and eat.
Johnny asked him, "Are these crayfish or crawfish? Some people call them 'crayfish.' Are they the same?"
Justin said, in an exaggerated Cajun accent, "Dey just don' know bettah when dey say 'crayfish.' That's 'crawfish.' In French it would be 'croix feesh.'"
LUCY PERRY
Kansas City, Missouri
Shaking with Bill
Dear Smiley: A visit to the Naval Air Station in Belle Chase for the Blue Angels air show brought back a memory from the mid-1990s.
A BellSouth coworker and I were assigned to work with White House communications to prepare for an upcoming visit to New Orleans by President Bill Clinton.
On the morning of his arrival, as Air Force One approached the control tower, I positioned myself behind the very first barricade to shake hands with him.
I could tell by his damp handshake he was not prepared for the heat and humidity of a New Orleans summer day.
As I turned to leave, standing in my way were two men dressed in dark suits, wearing sunglasses and little curly wires protruding from their ears.
I guess the Secret Service thought a person in blue jeans and T-shirt, wearing a tool belt, looked out of place among the hundreds of uniforms.
So I had encounters with a president and the Secret Service, all in one morning.
DAVID PALMISANO
Marrero
World's worst mustache
Dear Smiley: I was 6 years old, sitting with my grandpa and his neighbor frying fish under a huge sycamore tree.
The neighbor looked up in the tree, and then looked at me with bug-eyes and a mustache that I hadn't noticed before.
He then started a dance that I had never seen an adult perform.
It was explained to me that a stinging caterpillar had landed on his upper lip and caused that show that I will always remember.
RICK MARSHALL
Baton Rouge