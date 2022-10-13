A tale of a very realistic poster, from Dan Stein, of Baton Rouge:
"Many years ago I joined my wife Mary in attending the American Booksellers Association Expo in New Orleans.
"We visited hundreds of professionally-done exhibits hawking books and services to the nation’s libraries.
"We came upon a particularly nice display promoting Olympic all-around gymnastic gold medal winner Mary Lou Retton’s book, 'Mary Lou — Creating an Olympic Champion.'
"The display featured a life-sized poster of the diminutive and charismatic athlete.
"I commented to my wife how realistic the poster was — when it blinked at me. It WAS the 4’9” star smiling at me!
"We got her autograph, and told her my mother-in-law Nancy was also from her hometown: Fairmont, West Virginia (Nick Saban is also from there). Small world."
Critical viewing
Jo Ann Paulin, of Metairie, comments on Roger Waggoner's tale of watching TV commercials and reading names of medicines backwards:
"My mom also did that. She was a wordsmith, and used to say Geritol spelled backwards was Lotireg. Brought back fond memories.
"She used to also correct announcers when they mispronounced words."
How sweet it is!
Sam Irwin, trumpeter and leader of the Florida Street Blowhards, Baton Rouge traditional jazz band, has a day job with the American Sugar Cane League.
In that capacity, Sam says Friday, Oct. 14, is National Real Sugar Day.
He suggests numerous ways to mark the occasion: baking something sweet to share; talking about Louisiana's sugar cane industry on social media; discussing sugar in class, etc.
I'm celebrating by having an extra spoonful of sugar in my morning coffee and an extra glazed doughnut.
No need to thank me, Sam; public service is my life…
Mermaid training?
Linda Shaffer, of Baton Rouge, takes us on a trip back to a different time at LSU:
"Guys are mentioning the dreaded required ROTC and the mandatory Books & Libraries course (aka 'Books & Berries').
"Back in 1966 four semesters of PE were also required — but wait; that's not all.
"Before you could graduate, LSU required you to take a swimming test your first semester: jumping into the deep end of the Huey Long pool and swimming to the other end.
"If you did not pass, you had to take swimming until you did.
"My experience was the water was cold and took your breath away when you jumped in the deep end and went under. But yes, I did pass, and did graduate."
Nostalgic dining
"I enjoyed reading your letters about banana sandwiches," says Lucy Sloan.
"Way back in the '40s my mother would give my brother and me a dime, and we would walk to the store and buy a loaf of bread and two bananas.
"She would make us banana sandwiches for our afternoon snack. Good days, before World War II."
And Barry Dufour, of Carencro, says, "When I was a youngster, my mom would make homemade bread in a black cast-iron pot.
"She would also make a a fresh pot of coffee for my dad when he came home. But before he came, my brother and I would each get a large slice of homemade baked bread, add butter and make a glass of coffee milk. As they say, 'Talk about good!'"
Special People Dept.
— Helen Valentine Perkins, of Catholic Presbyterian Apartments in Baton Rouge, celebrates her 94th birthday Friday, Oct. 14.
— Kenney and Carole LaNata, of Slidell, celebrate 61 years of marriage Friday, Oct. 14.
Hog wild
Leon Geraci, of Baton Rouge, says, "In Woodville, Mississippi, there is a cracklings shop called 'Praise Da Lard.'"
He notes I used that praise recently, but doesn't think it's copyrighted.
Suspicious Minds Dept.
Marsha R., of Baton Rouge, asks, "Would you answer a phone call that your phone tells you is from 'Platinum Jack'?
"Yeah, me neither."