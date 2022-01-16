As I've mentioned before, I've long had my car radio tuned to the Baton Rouge High station, KBRH (1260 AM), a blues/R&B source.
It's nice to listen to Chuck Berry, Ray Charles, Big Joe Turner, Irma Thomas, Dr. John, etc., as I drive around town.
But lately I've had a problem with the lyrics on a couple of my favorite songs, trying to decide which I like best.
Is it Little Richard's "Tutti Frutti," where he sings, "Wop bop a loo bop a lop bom bom?"
Or is it The Marcels' doo-wop classic version of "Blue Moon," with a longer opening: "Ba bom a bom bom; ba bom a bom bom; ba bom a bom bom; ba dang a dang dang; ba ding a dong ding?"
I'm asking the music lovers out there — which do you prefer?
The rat stuff
More stories about the rat who replaces the Tooth Fairy:
John Taylor says, "I related your 'tooth mouse' stories to my son, Dean, who married a very French girl.
"His reply: 'Well, Lucie's teeth were taken by a mouse called La Petite Souris. She had never heard of the Tooth Fairy.
"So Felix and Milo's (their sons) teeth were taken by the Tooth Fairy, who had a pet mouse called La Petite Souris, who darted in under the bed to do all the delicate work.
"The Tooth Fairy and La Petite Souris left shiny dollar coins. That's basically pirate treasure to a 7-year-old.
"Felix and Milo would arrive at Ecole Bilingue (a French-English elementary school) showing off their fairy-mouse delivered treasure, to the envy of all the other kids. Other parents would tell us THEIR kids had heard from OUR kids that the Tooth Fairy and the mouse were in cahoots, and that the same phenomenon had started happening at their house.
"So as far as we can tell, we're responsible for a generational shift in how teeth are lost in Franco-American families in Berkeley.'”
Extraction reaction
Still speaking of teeth: Bo Bienvenu, of Prairieville, says, "The anticipation of getting a quarter from the Tooth Fairy was partially offset by the anxiety of the tooth extraction.
"How many remember wrapping a piece of thread around the loose tooth, tying the other end to a doorknob, then slamming the door for the extraction?"
Nice trick
Tim Palmer, of Lafayette, comments on our Friday story about the lady who thought a bird in the house was a rat:
"I was trying to imagine how Jamie Owen Parkerson was able to contain a rat in a corner with a chair — and containing a bird in a corner with a chair seems even more improbable. Would you see if you can get more details?"
Nice People Dept.
Jim Mayer, of Baton Rouge, says, "Every morning I walk down Highland Road to Leeward and University Acres.
"Friday a school bus driver stopped, opened the door and said she missed me the past two days (I had walked earlier than 6:30 a.m.), and was glad to see I was fine.
"'I was worried,' she said.
"It was a very special moment. How many people care about you and you never know it?"
The crying game
Since we started this column talking about music, we'll end it the same way — although not with R&B (by a long shot):
Keith Horcasitas, of Baton Rouge, our Yat reporter, tells of some advice on love he got from Fletcher, the guard at the front gate of exclusive Audubon Place on New Orleans' St. Charles Avenue.
Keith says he and his buddies often stopped to chat with Fletcher on their way to various Uptown watering holes:
"I was a very shy teenager. Fletcher gave me some advice about dating I will never forget: 'If you make a girl laugh, she likes you. If you make a girl cry, she loves you!'
"I made girlfriend Maria cry when I was dating her in a long-distance relationship during grad school. I sent her a cassette recording of 'Lady' by John Denver — which sealed the deal on our eventual marriage!"