As I've learned during a couple of decades with my current spouse, marriage sometimes involves a bit of friendly (more or less) competition. Here's an example from a reader:
John Currier, of Port Allen, says, "After being married 40-plus years you develop little habits. One of ours is that we often wager a Diet Coke on some condition or other.
"Sunday we picked up crawfish at Rouse's, and on the way home she said, 'If you buy me a fountain Diet Coke at the gas station I'll get you one.'
"I readily agreed. As she returned to the car and handed me my drink she said, 'You still have to buy me the drink you promised later on. It was buy one, get one free, and mine is the free one.'
"Smiling smugly, she got in the car and fastened her seatbelt.
"When she turned back, I told her I had switched drinks. Checkmate, my beloved! Checkmate!"
Misleading title
"As vaccinated grandparents," says Harry Simon, of Eunice, "we were eager to consider current medical guidance for our long-awaited visit to the grandchildren.
"We were happy to note what we felt would be CDC directions on physical interaction when we found a book with the inscription on the spine 'How to Hug.'
"Turns out it was only Volume XVII of the encyclopedia."
Burgers by boat
Ken Best, of Baton Rouge, says, "Your recent run of stories about burger joints brought back wonderful memories from my youth in the '50s and '60s.
"We had a camp on False River, across from Beaton's Burgers, a small place about the size of a school bus.
"My mother would send me over there in a 16-foot bateau with a 25 horsepower engine to get lunch or dinner for the family. It was about a 15-minute ride each way.
"Mr. Beaton, a Navy man with experience on the water, always called me 'Skipper' after he saw me tacking into the wind one day during a pretty good breeze.
"The smell of those hamburgers was like torture going back on the boat to the camp. What I'd give to have one of those burgers today!"
Wretched excess
Continuing our stories of less-than-fine dining from the past, Tom Boone, of Gonzales, spins this yarn:
"Years ago there was a burger joint in White Castle called Bae’s Dairy Diner. It had great burgers, but this is a hot dog tale.
"One day a guy passing through ordered a hot dog from Toch, Bae’s brother, who worked there as well.
"Toch was a character, to say the least. He asked the guy what he wanted on his dog and the guy replied, 'Everything!'
"When Toch brought him his order, that hot dog had pickles, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, cheese, chili — you name it.
"The customer's eyes kind of widened, but he said nothing. A little while later he ordered another one just like it. Must have been good."
Where y'at?
An appeal to my readers:
When you send in a story (and bless you for doing so), please tell me where you live; just the town name, not your address.
I have to have this for the letters column, but would like to have this information on other items too.
That way when I run a birthday item saying "Belladonna Butkowski celebrates her 98th birthday…," you won't have to ask, "Is that the Belladonna Butkowski from Butte Larose, or some other Belladonna Butkowski?"
Special People Dept.
- Vina Glynn, of Plaquemine, celebrated her 98th birthday Tuesday, May 11.
- Mary Lee Dunn, of Norwood, celebrates her 92nd birthday Wednesday, May 12.
- Melba Dupuy, of White Castle, celebrated her 92nd birthday Monday, May 10.
Nice trick
Karen Poirrier, of Lutcher, saw this advice on an instruction form: "Call 911 if you need emergency care. For example, if you fainted or lost consciousness."
Roll call
Regarding our discussion of ways moms call in wayward children, Michael Hess, of Slidell, says, "You know you're really in trouble when your mom goes through every name in the household, including the dog (Herman) before she gets to yours."