"Your column about unusual nicknames at the Shell refinery in Norco brought back a childhood memory of my father, Pe’tienne Lousteau, who worked there many decades," Sue Gisclair says.
"At the dinner table one evening I remember my dad telling my mother of his experience at the grocery store when he encountered Mrs. Rome.
"Her husband had been missing work due to illness, so my dad politely inquired, 'How’s PooPoo doing?'
"He was astonished to immediately receive a tongue-lashing! The moral of the story seemed to be: 'What happens at the plant needs to stay at the plant.'"
Whole lotta shakin'
A school cafeteria story from Arthé Richard Lambert, of Lafayette:
"In first grade at St. John Elementary in Franklin in 1969, green beans were not my vegetable of choice.
"Trying to avoid eating them and still pass tray inspection, my friends and I came up with the idea of hiding green beans in our milk cartons.
"Unfortunately, I forgot that Sister Mary Sharon did the 'milk carton shake' as part of the inspection.
"This meant back to the table to finish my green beans and milk, combined!
"Years later, my nephew's class assignment was to survey family members on lessons learned in school. The first things that came to my mind were 'Never hide your green beans in your milk carton' and 'Never be the first to try a new way to fool the sisters!'"
Selling to seniors
Rick Marshall, of Baton Rouge, comments on the youthful slant of many "reality" shows on the telly:
"The advent of reality TV had me feeling left out as a senior; I thought that shows just weren't for me anymore.
"Then I realized the few channels I still cared to watch were actually reality TV, only the reality was in the commercials: incontinence, ED, Social Security plans, hearing aids, 'Hurrycanes,' and numerous drugs that have side effects worse than our ailments."
That's a wrap
Michelle Cave, of Baton Rouge, says, "Loved your remarks about wrapping presents in the funny papers.
"When I was a little girl, we lived in the country in Delaware. Our favorite uncle, Uncle John, lived in New York City, and would send us presents wrapped in Chinese newspapers.
"We loved it; we had never seen anything like that before."
Special People Dept.
— Genevieve Martin Meaux, of Lafayette, celebrates her 104th birthday Friday, May 28.
— Brother Eldon Crifasi, retired teacher and coach at Catholic High School, Baton Rouge, celebrates his 99th birthday Sunday, May 30. He has been a Sacred Heart brother for 82 years.
— Whitney Thibodeaux, of Baton Rouge, celebrates his 99th birthday Sunday, May 30. He gave up mowing his own yard a year ago.
— Audrey Monceret, of Walker, celebrates her 91st birthday Friday, May 28. She is formerly of Baton Rouge, where she worked at Louisiana National Bank.
— Johnie L. Dukes, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 91st birthday Saturday, May 29.
— Spellman "Pat" and Julie Decoteau, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 67th anniversary Saturday, May 29.
— Mearle and Eddis Mae Case Harville, of Central, celebrate their 64th anniversary Friday, May 28.
— Amos and Helen Harrell Ezell, of Leesville, celebrate their 62nd anniversary Friday, May 28. They are originally from Osyka, Mississippi. He is a military retiree and a Vietnam veteran.
— Howard and Cecile Chaney Taylor, of Watson, celebrate their 58th anniversary Saturday, May 29.
— Walter and Sumi Imahara, of Baton Rouge, celebrate 58 years of marriage Sunday, May 30.
Oh, Brother!
Joe Hinckley, of New Roads, who confesses to bring the "class clown" during his senior year (1971) at Catholic High School in Baton Rouge, has this story about Brother Eldon Crifasi, who celebrates his 99th birthday Sunday:
"Brother Eldon was an entrepreneur! Once I decided to sell Cokes during class. I bought a couple of canned Cokes and Dixie cups, and while he was teaching I sold them to my 'C-student' friends.
"He didn't say a word until after class, when he asked me how much I made. I told him $3, and he said, 'Give me half.'"