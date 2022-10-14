Dear Smiley: Mention of TV remote controls reminds me of an event years ago, when remote controls were the new thing.
We purchased a new TV with a remote control. Arriving home and unpacking, we discovered — no remote.
A trip back to the store was rewarded with a controller and news that the manufacturer was aware of the few omissions.
Weeks later, a remote controller arrived in the mail with an apology from the manufacturer. I called the store and was told to just keep it. Only one member of the family knew of the extra controller.
Hmmm — mischievous minds alert!
While one member of the family changed the channel, another one (the mischievous one, using the extra controller) would switch back to the previous channel.
After a few moments of chaos, the mischievous one admitted the prank. All enjoyed a good laugh.
JEAN HAYDEL
River Ridge
Barney Fife revisited
Dear Smiley: The story about LSU's ROTC (and empty rifles) reminded me of an incident.
Right after 9/11 everyone was nervous and on guard. I was on the police force in New Orleans, and was dispatched to a Lower 9th Ward military installation.
Arriving at the scene, I was met by two soldiers in full combat gear, carrying M-16 rifles. They pointed out a minivan a block away, driven by an elderly lady. They stated she refused to leave.
I started laughing, and asked if that's why they called the police. Two combat-ready soldiers armed to the teeth, and one little old lady.
Embarrassed, they said, "But they don't give us any bullets for these weapons."
I walked down to the lady and politely asked her to please leave. She complied.
I sometimes wonder what they would have done with bullets.
JIM SKELLY
Pearl River County, Mississippi
Thanks, Dad
Dear Smiley: Two recent column topics reminded me of how sweet my father was to my sister and me.
He used to make banana and peanut butter sandwiches on toast for us. Nobody used the term "comfort food" back then, but that's what it was.
After I finished mine one time, he asked me if I knew why it tasted so good. "Because it's made with love," he said.
Once, when I was 10, the family was going on a car trip and I was hurriedly making a Bosco-and-milk for the road.
In my rush, the large Bosco bottle crashed onto the white tile kitchen floor.
As the chocolate syrup puddle grew increasingly larger amidst the broken glass, I was expecting my father to yell at me.
Instead, he calmly said, "You are supposed to do things like that at your age."
As I said earlier, he was a sweet man.
AARON SHIPPER
New Orleans
Open house
Dear Smiley: Do you have readers who feel lonely, and wonder why their friends and relatives don't drop by more often? If so, I have a solution.
Buy a home with a big driveway on LSU Avenue not too far from Tiger Stadium.
My friends and relatives always show up on game day when the Tigers play at home. They don't stay long — just long enough to park their cars, drink my beer, and use my bathroom.
I'm not complaining. I'm always glad for friends and relatives to visit. My driveway can handle six vehicles, and I always keep my relatives' favorite beer on hand.
However, I'm thinking about charging a small fee if they use my bathroom — five bucks a flush.
RICHARD FOSSEY
Baton Rouge
Dear Richard: And I'm thinking of selling your address for five bucks…
Heloise South?
Dear Smiley: Are you becoming a "Helpful Hints" column?
Did your editor tell you you have to actually show you worked before you get paid?
Inquiring minds want to know.
MICHAEL HESS
Slidell
Dear Michael: Please avoid the "w" word when referring to this column…