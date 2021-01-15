Dear Smiley: In 1966 I was a single mom living in Houston. I went on an adult field trip to NASA with my 4-year-old son, Chris, the only child in the group.
In the gallery overlooking Mission Control, a guide explained all sorts of high-tech stuff as we gazed down on all the equipment, screens, and controls.
When he was all done, he asked, “Are there any questions?”
My son raised his hand. “Where’s the bathroom?”
CAMILLE GANNON
Tucson, Arizona
For fast cleaners
Dear Smiley: Regarding warning label stories:
My wife and I bought a tool to clean our ceiling fan blades. It was a tube to fit on the business end of our vacuum hose. At the end of this was a rectangular tube with small holes and a brush inside the rectangle.
It was pretty easy to figure out that I needed to pass the rectangle over each blade, and at the same time brush and vacuum off the dust.
I read instructions anyway — which explained that the ceiling fan must be turned off before use.
ROY BLANCHARD
Denham Springs
Criminal act
Dear Smiley: Tell Dudley Lehew, who mentioned pillow tags in the Thursday column, that there is a fictional event about the repercussions of tearing off the tag on a pillow, despite being duly warned NOT to do so.
In the Pee-wee Herman movie, "Pee-wee’s Big Adventure," he’s picked up while hitchhiking by a driver with a set of handcuffs still attached to one of his wrists.
When Pee-wee finally summons up the nerve to ask the scowling driver, Mickey, about the handcuffs, he goes on to explain how he could never follow rules in life, and it finally led to the ultimate act of rebellion — tearing off the tag on a pillow.
We never know how much prison time Mickey got for this unforgivable crime…
ALEX "SONNY" CHAPMAN
Ville Platte
New nickname
Dear Smiley: About your story of a grandchild calling Gramps "Grumps" when he was grumpy:
My wife uses my ID to place orders online, and sometimes the seller asks for comments on the product, or offers rewards.
I have had difficulty getting my wife to respond, and have a habit of frequently reminding her to respond and clear my inbox.
Recently I received an email thanking “Grumps” for responding.
ART ORDOYNE
Denham Springs
The waiting game
Dear Smiley: I read your column and noted the problem of drivers waiting too long once a red light turns green.
I do this all the time, and I have a very good reason for it. While stationed at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi, in the late '70s, my wife, my brother and his wife and I were at a red light getting ready to turn left onto U.S. 90.
The light turned red, but I was still talking to my brother. Within 5 to 10 seconds after I had the green light, a car flew by and ran the red light.
If I had left early, even though I had the green light, we might not be here today. To this day I always look both ways before I proceed.
If the driver behind me is in a hurry, so be it. I'm not!
BARRY DUFOUR
Carencro
Flowery symbol
Dear Smiley: My choice of a name for the former Lee Circle is Fleur-de-Lis Circle, symbolizing perfection, light and life.
A beautiful fleur-de-lis, recognized by all as a symbol of our historic city, would grace the top of the monument.
JANIS FILIBERTO
Kenner
Sweet thoughts
Dear Smiley: Although your earlier comments indicated otherwise, I do appreciate Louisiana haiku. And to prove it on this cold, cloudy day, I have a new one:
Satsumas are good
winter Louisiana
sunshine reminders
ANNE MAVERICK
Baton Rouge
Virus aftermath
Dear Smiley: I just received new statistics from COVID-19 researchers that you may find interesting.
Half of us are going to come out of this quarantine as amazing cooks. The other half will come out with a drinking problem.
We should practice social distancing from the refrigerator...
WAYNE LeCOMPTE
Metairie
Dear Wayne: And what about those who come out of it as amazing cooks with drinking problems? Asking for a friend…