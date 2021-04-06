Rick Marshall reminds us of the wild tales of the arrival of the year 2000 and the 'Y2K' panic, when the change was supposed to cause a shutdown of computers and just about everything else.
He tells how one prankster handled it:
"My brother and his wife were en route to Lecompte from Baton Rouge in the waning hours of Dec. 31, 1999.
"He watched the clock, and at the stroke of midnight he backed off the accelerator and pulled over, swearing that the car had died.
"Needless to say, she did not appreciate the prank. After the slap fest she laid on him, they completed the trip uneventfully."
Siri's slang
Speaking of technology, Pam C., of Metairie, says, "Not long ago, I was driving to an unfamiliar location and I asked Siri for an address.
"When 'she' answered, I inadvertently said, 'Thank you.'
"Siri replied, 'No sweat.'"
Smuggler confesses
Bobbie Spencer, of Lafayette, says, "I visited Canada in 1967 to see what Expo '67 was all about. The nights were chilly, so I went to a store and purchased a beautiful blue cashmere coat.
"When my group was coming back into the United States, we were informed that tax had to be paid on anything purchased in Canada. Somehow, I forgot I had purchased the cashmere coat I was wearing.
"That 'illegal' coat pleased me for years!"
Locked up
A couple of final tales of locked cars:
Nancy Picard says, "A friend of mine who has a brilliant mind but is a bit of a dingbat regarding automobiles, locked her keys in the car when she went inside the school where she taught.
"Unfortunately, she left the motor running, and when she came out again in the afternoon, the car had run out of gas!"
And Terry Palmer, of Lafayette, has a suggestion for the lady who told of keeping a coat hanger in the bed of her pickup truck to open the door when she was locked out:
"I think if she were locking her keys so often in her truck, she should have attached a spare key to the coat hanger she kept in the back. Would have made things a whole lot easier."
Local hero
Retired teacher Lyndia Williams says, "If you watched the NCAA championship basketball game Monday night you heard the beautiful singing of Baton Rouge native Dr. Eric Yancy, pediatrician, representing the medical profession in the singing of the national anthem before the game.
"Eric is a graduate of Southern University Laboratory School and was a member of my award-winning choir. So yes, I am bursting with pride. He still has family here. Kudos to him on his representation of Baton Rouge."
Spring signs
Mary Chawla refers to a recent column item:
"I was pleased to be reminded of pecan trees as signs of spring. However it is the budding (putting out leaf buds), not blooming of the tree.
"I don’t know what pecan blooms look like; once I see their leaf buds I don’t check them again!"
Special People Dept.
Mable Mccandless, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 99th birthday Wednesday, April 7. (She says she's had her vaccination, "and it did not hurt.")
Bad spells
After mention of misspelled words on produce stand signs, some folks told us of similar words on seafood advertising:
Nathan G., "I saw a sign spelling shrimp ‘swimp.’"
And Yogi Naquin from "down the bayou" tells of a sign advertising "balled crawfish."
The other spouse
Cole Milller, of Baton Rouge, offers a reverse version of Marsha R.'s Monday story about the husband who calls his wife after an accident, and her first question is about the woman who brought him to the hospital:
"Wife’s call: 'Honey, it’s me. I don’t want to alarm you, but I was in a wreck as I was leaving the office … They have checked me over and done some tests and X-rays. The blow to my head was severe. Fortunately it did not cause any serious internal injuries. However, I have three broken ribs and a compound fracture in my left leg …'
"Husband’s response: 'How is the car?'"