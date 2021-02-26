Dear Smiley: Many years ago my niece, who was in the fifth grade, was bragging to her parents that she was going to ace her spelling test, because she knew all the words.
She came home crying because she had missed one word.
"F-L-O-W" was marked wrong.
In the space provided for corrections, the teacher put the correct spelling: "F-L-O-O-R."
DONALD LANDAICHE
Donaldsonville
Fair warnings
Dear Smiley: Here's my experience with foolish warning labels:
In San Diego, where I spent some time a few years ago, almost every building had a sign by the front door that said "Warning: Material used in the construction of this building has been shown to cause cancer in rats."
So I never took my pet rat into those buildings.
Also, on the wall behind every San Diego bar is a sign that says "Warning: Consumption of alcoholic beverages may impede your ability to drive a motor vehicle."
Thank God for the California Legislature! After driving for 70 years, I learned I should not do it while drinking!
PETER J. BOURGEOIS
Opelousas
Out of sight…
Dear Smiley: One recent morning, my wife and I were doing our grandparent duties, getting my granddaughter ready for school since her mom had to be at work early.
After a well balanced breakfast, I instructed Isabella to brush her teeth, "And do a good job, since you do not want to smile at your teacher with egg stuck between your teeth."
She quickly replied, "Don't worry, PaPa, my teacher can't see my teeth because I will be wearing a mask."
I guess oral hygiene has become another victim of COVID!
DAVID PALMISANO
Marrero
Room for error
Dear Smiley: A “Women in the men’s restroom” story:
I was in a Metairie department store and needed to use the restroom.
While I was in there, a lady suddenly came out of the toilet compartment on the left side, walked up to the lavatory and started washing her hands.
I was in shock and didn’t know what to say.
Suddenly a second lady came out of the toilet compartment on the right side.
She also walked up to the lavatory and started washing her hands. Neither lady seemed to notice me.
Finally, I casually stated, “Y’all know y’all are in the men’s room, right?”
The first lady looked at me and gasped. The second lady shrieked and covered her mouth with both hands. The first lady turned to the second lady and asked, “What the heck did you do?” to which the second lady responded, “I was following you!”
Believe it or not, the same thing happened to me a few months later, when I was in the men’s room in the Grand Canyon Visitor’s Center. This time it was only one lady.
I keep trying to convince my wife it is just a coincidence. I think she believes me, but she has her suspicions.
JIMMIE PAPIA
Metairie
What man?
Dear Smiley: Another restroom story:
While visiting Le Petit Palais in Paris to view an exhibition, I took a detour to the men's room. I took the first urinal and thought I was in sole possession.
Suddenly, as if perfectly coordinated, all four stalls opened at once and out come four French ladies of a certain age, perfectly dressed and perfectly coiffed.
They turn to the right, eyes straight ahead, chins held up in their imperious way. They left, certain there could not have been another person, much less a man, in there with them.
WAYNE SMITH
Covington
Country living
Dear Smiley: Having been born and raised, up to the age of 6, in a rural farm house in Michigan between 1936 and 1942, your readers' memories of hand water pumps ring true.
However, they also remember the two-hole outhouse, which didn't bring back fond memories of Michigan winters.
Using either in freezing temperatures, and with 6 inches of snow on the ground, isn't a fond memory.
RAY SCHELL
Prairieville
The lonesome song
Dear Smiley: I have a song for your COVID quarantine list: "I Talk to the Trees" by Clint Eastwood (from the movie "Paint Your Wagon"). I love it when you have compilations like this.
MARIA ONEAL
Madisonville