Another story about Louisiana's iconic hot sauce:
John Murphy, of Baton Rouge, says, "During the late '80s my wife and I lived in Europe, and would often dine at a neighborhood restaurant.
"One evening both of us ordered scampi piquante. The waiter, not trusting our command of the French language, inquired if we knew the meaning of the word 'piquante.'
"I picked up a bottle of Tabasco sauce on the table, pointed to 'Avery Island' on the label, and said, 'We're from 120 kilometers east of Avery Island.'
"Enough said. And yes, the scampi piquante would hold its own next to a south Louisiana dish."
Walking Iceland
Faye Guidry says, "Kirby and I are enjoying a belated 60th anniversary trip in Iceland.
"If you think gas prices in Baton Rouge are steep, one gallon of gas is $8 here.
"Hamburger yesterday was $25. I'm over complaining about prices at home."
Faux governor
Glen Balentine says, "Reading your recent Gov. Jimmie Davis stories (in the Tuesday column) reminded me of the ladies of the Order of the Eastern Star.
"They asked if I would attend their function in downtown Alexandria dressed as Gov. Jimmie Davis, bring my guitar and sing 'You Are My Sunshine.'
"Not sure how much a 19-year-old wearing a cowboy hat, not riding a horse, looked like the governor.
"But it was an interesting event, and they did not serve coon stew for lunch."
His note to me is signed "Glenn 'He Was Their Sunshine' Balentine."
Faux Louisianan
Paul Duffy comments on our discussion of New Orleans accents:
"I grew up there, and after spending time in the Navy with many guys from the New York area, our accent seemed to me most closely related to Brooklynese, with some nuances that make it uniquely New Orleans.
"One thing I believe we can all agree on: We DO NOT sound anything like Dennis Quaid in 'The Big Easy.'"
Paul says the actor said "cher" so much that "I kept looking to see if the singer Cher was in the movie!"
This gives me an opportunity to repeat this observation:
The three worst Louisiana accents in the movies are: Dennis Quaid in "The Big Easy," Dennis Quaid in "Everybody's All-American" and Dennis Quaid in "Great Balls of Fire."
Fish for you!
Jo Ann Paulin, of Metairie, says, "Regarding fishing just for the fun of it:
"My late hubby, Chappie, and I were on our honeymoon in Biloxi.
"He, being an avid fisherman, brought his poles. I enjoy it, too, so we went out on the dock at the Broadwater marina and cast our lines.
"We both caught fish. Don't want to say it, but I caught more.
"We could do nothing with the fish, since we were staying in a hotel, so we gave them to a nearby fisherman.
"It wouldn't have happened that way if we would've really wanted to catch some. Funny how things happen in life."
Which reminds me
Once Lady Katherine and I vacationed at a cabin in the North Carolina mountains. We found a little restaurant outside Brevard, The Brown Trout, that we loved.
We had a great dinner there one night, and made reservations for another visit on our last night.
The afternoon of our last day there, we went fishing at a commercial rainbow trout pond. It was crowded with fish; the only way you couldn't catch any was to be a terrible fisherman. I didn't catch a single fish.
But my spouse, a dedicated angler, hauled in four big ones. We weren't allowed to throw them back, but luckily we saw a guy and his two kids who were fishing hard but hadn't caught a thing.
When we offered them the fish, the dad almost cried. He had told his wife to have the grill ready he was bringing home dinner.
Funny how things work out …
It's who you know
Billy Braswell, of Baton Rouge, tells of his fishing technique:
"I belong to the Four C Club. I have friends who catch, clean, cook, and call, thus no need for all that fishing equipment. (Sorry, closed to new members)."