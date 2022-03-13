Our courtroom story from an attorney evidently inspired Ronnie Plauché, of Morganza, to recall this tale of a defendant's victory:
"Years ago, my brother Emerson "Fuzz" Plauché was ticketed for running a red light on Government Street in Baton Rouge. He felt the light was not red.
"Determined to beat the ticket, he timed each light in the area, and noted the light in question cycled faster than the others.
"Facing the city attorney in court, he quoted the cycling times of the lights, angle of vision, speed of car, etc.
"'Can you tell us the approximate width of the intersection?' said the attorney?
"'I can't tell you the approximate distance,' says Fuzz.
"'Aha,' says the attorney, 'how can you provide all this data and can't tell us the width of the intersection?'
"Having extensive surveying experience, Fuzz pulled out his notepad and said, 'The ACTUAL measured distance is 85.66 feet in width.'
"With a laugh the judge dismissed the ticket.
"There was NOTHING written on the notepad!"
Those Cajun names
Dick Hastings, of Abita Springs, says, "Your recent blurbs about pronunciation of Cajun names reminded me of this:
"When I was stationed at Bergstrom Air Force Base near Austin, Texas, in the early 1960s, the A section of the base telephone directory included this entry: 'A-Bear, (doctor at base hospital), see listing for Hebert. …'
"I guess we were too far from Cajun country for 'Hebert' to be a name frequently encountered."
Forward thinking
Joan Felder, of LaPlace, says, "In the 1960s, my future husband (then about 18) bought his first car, a '57 Chevy, for $200. The only problem was that it had no reverse!
"When we'd date, my three girlfriends always accompanied us.
"One night, we all piled into the Chevy and went to the drive-in movie. We had to back up to get a parking spot between the speakers, so the girls got out and pushed the car backward until we were parked correctly.
"Can you imagine how comical that had to be to the other moviegoers?"
Chick magnet
One more Chevy story from Joan Felder:
"We were taking a ride down Bourbon Street in his Chevy — my boyfriend, me, and my three girlfriends.
"We were stalled in traffic, cutting up and laughing in the car.
"Three or four sailors were walking past the car when one said, 'We can't even find one girl and that guy has four!'"
Musical meeting
"You talked about meeting famous people the other day," says Jamie Owen Parkerson, of Lafayette.
"One of my best memories was Mama taking my sister and me to New York to put her on a plane to meet my grandparents in Europe.
"The night before we left, she took us to see and hear the singer Paul Anka. I was only 14, but my beautiful sister was 18. He called us up on stage and sang a song to us.
"Later that night, we went with my mother’s friend to Paul's suite to get his autograph. What a fun memory!"
Down on the pharm
Dottie Nunez, of Metairie, has a great-granddaughter story:
"My granddaughter Marie told her 3-year-old daughter Elaina that she had to run some errands that day.
"Learning that one of the stops was at the pharmacy, Elaina said, 'I like to go to the pharmacy, because I love farmers! When I get inside I'm going to sing 'Old McDonald had a farm!'"
Special People Dept.
Grover and Sue Rodriguez, of Baton Rouge, celebrated their 61st anniversary Friday, March 11.
Youthful confidence
Wayne Smith, of Covington, says a recent grandchild story reminded him:
"I was taking our then-5-year-old grandson someplace for his mom when all of a sudden, from the backseat, he almost screamed, 'GRANDPA!'
“'What, Owen?'
“'I’m DEFINITELY smarter than you are!'
"All I could say was, 'Yes, Owen, I think you are. …'"
Feeling expansive
Terry Grundmann, of Kenner, says, "When the Mrs. suggests adding a room, she says, 'Do you know what would be nice?' She pauses.
"My first thought: 'Hot tub! Or maybe pool table!'
"She continues: 'Expanding the kitchen!'
"I’m wondering, 'Do I look undernourished, where I need a bigger kitchen?'"