It seems from my mailbag (not an actual mailbag; more of an email stash) that everyone has a story involving cars of the past. Here are some of my favorite car tales that came in recently:
Glenn Balentine, of Prairieville, says, "Reading the myriad 'mistaken' car stories reminded me of my experience at the Alexandria Drive-in Twin Cinema in the '70s.
"Our friend Bill (black hair) was dating Jean (blonde hair) while driving his unique two-tone orange Ford Mustang.
"One evening near dusk, two carloads of us parked to watch a movie saw Bill’s orange car several rows ahead of us with his blonde-haired girlfriend
"Sooooo, two carloads of teenagers ran to his car yelling and whooping — until we passed in front and realized it was not Bill and Jean. We quickly retreated (slinked off)!"
Key to success
"T.W." says, "This is a tie-in with the ongoing car key thread, and a call back to the love/hate stories of British sports cars…
"I previously mentioned that my dad owned a beautiful '78 MGB that I would occasionally borrow without permission.
"How could I borrow the car when he diligently locked the keys securely away, you ask?
"Well, as a kid accompanying him on parts searches at local foreign car junkyards, I would wander around, climbing in and out of cars while he scavenged.
"I often found MG keys lying around that I would keep, for fun. As I grew into my driving days, I realized that out of 10 or so keys I had picked up over the years, three actually worked in our little roadster. So, no need for his set.
"BTW, I usually send him your column when I get an item published, but I think we’ll just keep this one between us…"
Uneasy rider
Richie Schega, of Mandeville, says, "Over 50 years ago, Dad founded the Vieux Carre Candle Shop in the French Quarter, and had the name and a lighted candle painted on the side doors.
"One Friday afternoon, mom was picking me up at the Greyhound bus terminal (that's how I came home from LSU on weekends in 1972) when a lady made a mad dash to the car, opened the back door, jumped in, and told my mom to take her to a certain address.
"When I got in the front seat, the lady said, 'Ain't no way you're taking my cab!'
"For five minutes we tried to explain this was the Vieux Carre 'Candle,' not 'Cab,' car.
"After she leaned out the window and read closer, I have never seen anyone exit and take off running as fast as her.
"We laughed about that for years."
The paper chase
Chuck Falcon, of Donaldsonville, says, "Mention of all the uses of a paper Advocate (on Thursday) reminded me of something we would do:
"We would twist it together, than cut all the edges downward for approximately 5 or 6 inches. The edges would droop over each other, forming what appeared to be a tree. Usually did this around Christmas and called it a Christmas tree."
Karen McLin, of Central, says, "It's great mulch for vegetable gardens. Also animal shelters can use it in animal cages."
Martha Wright says, "Newspaper is better than paper towels for cleaning windows."
Mary Elmer, of Metairie, adds, "Cleaning the ashes from the fireplace, and my favorite, cleaning glass and mirrors. Oh, and let’s not forget, for reading Smiley Anders' column, first and foremost!"
You're so right, Mary; that's also my favorite use for The Advocate!
Special People Dept.
— Lulu Anderson, of Zachary/Pride, celebrates her 98th birthday Wednesday, Jan. 12.
Beyond Belcherites
Alex "Sonny" Chapman, of Ville Platte, comments on our recent tales of unsolicited phone call pitches coming from all over Louisiana.
When I mentioned Belcher, in Caddo Parish, I referred to its residents as "Belcherites." After a later mention of calls from Mangham (Richland Parish) and Monterey (Concordia Parish), I got this note from Sonny:
"A Belcherite doesn’t sound as bad as a Manghamite or Monteratian (sounds like mortician)."
Or, for that matter, a Ville Platter…