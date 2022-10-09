Several readers are having fond (more or less) memories of LSU when ROTC training was compulsory for men during the first two years of college:
Mike Boudreaux, of Bush, says, "When I transferred as a sophomore to LSU from Nicholls in 1966, I found I needed to take ROTC.
"I was placed in the Army ROTC program, where we had weekly drill with M1 Garand rifles, while wearing starched cotton uniforms. (The Air Force had already adopted stay-press uniforms, but not the Army.)
The cadet corps inspection on the Parade Ground in front of the Campanile bell tower that spring was conducted by a visiting Army colonel.
"As he progressed through the cadets, he questioned some and inspected others, both for their uniform and their rifle.
"When he inspected the rifle of the cadet next to me, he asked him what was the maximum range of his rifle.
"The cadet replied in all seriousness, 'Sir, the maximum range of this rifle is as far as you can throw it, sir. It has no firing pin, sir.'
"There were stifled guffaws from all of us within hearing distance. The colonel never missed a beat, assigned some demerits and moved on."
'Grease LT' sandwich
This sandwich story, from Lane Casteix, is also a poverty story:
"Back in 'college daze' (1972-ish), a friend was married and living off-campus at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond.
"As one might expect, finances were rather tight; tight enough that my friend couldn’t afford any bacon.
"Being an enterprising person, he devised a BLT 'sammich' that did not require the 'B' part.
"As we all did back then, he saved old bacon grease. He fried two slices of bread in a frying pan of bacon grease, swabbed on some 'my-nez,' added a slice of tomato and a piece of lettuce, and there you have it, a BLT. At least it tasted like one. …"
Too-sweet memory
"I can’t believe no one has written about this sandwich," says Anne Maverick.
"The summer my family moved from Milwaukee to St. Louis (we thought we were moving to the South!), my mother served us peanut butter and marshmallow fluff sandwiches, on white bread. My siblings and I ate it up, but thinking back on it … ugh!"
Well-bread snacks
"With all that has been written about sandwiches, two of my favorites from back in the day have not been mentioned," says Emile Goettz, of Slidell:
"One is the soup sandwich. Cut off the end of a loaf of French bread, hollow it out, and fill it with the vegetables from the soup, or anything else that suits your fancy.
"Anyone who has tried condensed milk on French bread knows what a treat that is.
"And if there is any bread left, warm it, spread it with butter and dunk it into a cup of hot coffee. Like they used to say, that will grow hair on your chest."
Special People Dept.
- Paul and Barbara Schexnayder, of Lutcher, celebrate their 63rd anniversary Monday, Oct. 10.
- Lorna and Darrel Beerbohm, of Terrytown, celebrated their 62nd anniversary Sunday, Oct. 9.
Ancient entertainment
So it's come to this: Now we've stooped to critiquing the comics:
Paul Major, of Livonia, says, "A recent set of panels on the comics page referenced the 'exercise' people got in the deep, dark past when they had to get up to change the channel or adjust the volume on their TV.
"What it didn't mention was that it usually wasn't the adults, but the children, who got the 'privilege' and the exercise. The only thing getting exercise now is one of the fingers on the remote.
"A main advantage these days, however, is the mute button. It saves us from having to listen to ads by lawyers and politicians."