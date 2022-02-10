Here's a story of stunning generosity from Eileen Turowski Taylor, of Walker:
"Every year we have a crawfish boil to celebrate Dolores Turowski's birthday. Those over 50, who grew up in the Midwest, and are not the fastest crawfish peelers. They would starve without the boiled potatoes, corn, Brussel sprouts, mushrooms, and carrots.
"Every year, my daughter, Moira T. Easley, shows her grandmother Dolores how to peel crawfish, and provides her with every other one she peels. Talk about loving your grandmother!"
Indeed! While I also loved my grandmothers, I'm pretty sure I would only give them every fifth crawfish I peeled.
Maybe sixth …
Hungry novice
Gordon Holcomb tells this sad crawfish story:
"As newcomers to Louisiana in 1965, my wife and I were anxious to do some crawfishing. I purchased nets and chicken necks for bait, and we went looking for roadside water one weekend in the springtime.
"We caught some crawfish, but I had to call a friend to ask how to cook them.
"He asked, 'How many do you have?'
"When I responded '20,' he asked. '20 pounds?'
"I said, 'No, 20 crawfish.'"
Hungry vampires
Speaking of crawfish, T.W. says, "Talk of people in California putting six crawfish on their plate reminded me about a scene in the HBO 'Loozeeana' vampire series, 'True Blood.'
"As expected, the accents and mannerisms were ridiculous and hilarious, but the part that made us really lose it was when they had the big crawfish boil. Two characters were talking and walking down the table filling their paper plates with corn, potato salad, and … three or four crawfish.
"I like to think Boudreaux was a culture consultant on the show, trying to sneak in as many practical jokes as possible."
Ticket to Tasmania?
Still speaking of crawfish, Harvey Pashibin, of Upper Lafayette, offers this information:
"Tasmania has the largest crawfish in the world, reputed to weigh as much as 13 pounds each.
"My friend, part of the Richard clan from Arnaudville, noted, 'That's three crawfish per sack.'"
Special People Dept.
— Juanita Stafford, of the Windsor Senior Living Community in Mandeville, celebrates her 101st birthday Friday, Feb. 11.
— Frank Murphy, of Albany, celebrates his 91st birthday Friday, Feb. 11.
— Jack McNamara, of The Trace senior living community in Covington, celebrates his 90th birthday Friday, Feb. 11. He was a band and choir director in southeast Louisiana schools and churches, and a veteran stationed in Japan after World War II.
— Jules and Patricia Lefeaux, of Brusly, celebrate their 66th anniversary Saturday, Feb. 12. Jules, a former Army sergeant first class, is known for his speech, "Sacrifices Veterans Made."
— Salvador and Phyllis Caldarera, of River Ridge, celebrated their 64th anniversary Wednesday, Feb. 9.
— John and Carol Hellmers, of Holden, celebrate their 61st anniversary Friday, Feb. 11.
— J.B. and Lyndia Williams, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 51st anniversary Sunday, Feb. 13. He was principal at Baton Rouge Magnet High School, she was music teacher/administrator at Southern University Laboratory School.
Spellcheck strikes!
Shortly after I noticed that, in the Wednesday column, a reader's envie (French for desire) for crawfish had been turned into "envy," I heard from Larry Sylvester, of Baton Rouge:
"Perhaps your spellcheck software is acting independently again. How else to explain the use of the word 'envy' in today's crawfish story.
"Who would actually envy the crawfish? They live in mud holes or muddy water …
"On the other hand, we often have an 'envie' to eat crawfish, especially if we happen to be Louisiana transplants in New York.
"Thus do the machines gradually take control of our world."
No Cajun spoken
Speaking of machines taking over our communications systems, Arthur Christy tells of watching the news on a Lafayette TV station.
"During a story of a shooting on Hebert Street, I looked up just in time to see the caption report a 'shooting on A Bear Street.'
"Where can I buy a smart TV with Cajun among the language choices?"
Thought for the Day
From Joseph Horton: "Always fight like you're the third monkey on the ramp to Noah's Ark, and brother, it's starting to rain."