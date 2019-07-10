Richard Fossey, of Baton Rouge, tells a tale of two veterans:
"Mr. Bob, a family friend, is 92 years old and a World War II veteran. Mr. Bob's brother Fred is 94 years old and he, too, is a World War II veteran.
"Bob and Fred often eat breakfast together at Russell's Marina Grill in New Orleans, and over time they realized that Fred always got better service than Bob.
"When Fred's coffee cup was half empty, a waitress was always nearby to refill his cup. But no one ever refilled Bob's cup.
"Once, a waitress even picked up Fred's breakfast tab — but she pointedly did not pick up Bob's tab.
"Finally, Bob and Fred put their heads together and solved the mystery.
"Fred always wears his World War II veteran cap when he goes out for breakfast, and Bob always wears his University of Alabama hat.
"Bob started wearing his World War II veteran cap to breakfast instead of his Alabama hat, and guess what happened?
"The waitresses started refilling his coffee cup."
Bus stop
Fun and profit
Two more marbles memories:
- Bill Rochel refines our marbles rules, with this definition of razoo:
"As a kid of the late 1940s and early 1950s we played marbles during most recesses and lunch breaks.
"Unless declared, there was 'razoo when the bell rang!'
"All marbles on the ground when the bell rang were there to be snatched. The quickest kid could come up with a fist full of marbles; the less quick perhaps nothing.
"Imagine the head banging when the anticipated bell indeed rang."
- Ricky Sizeler, of Destrehan, says, "The talk about marble bags in the Tuesday column reminded me of when I was in grammar school in the early '60s, and we would play marbles during recess.
"One day I showed up with a fancy looking marble bag that my father made for me. He had an upholstery business and always had leftover material.
"Some of the other kids started asking me if I could get them a bag like mine.
"I asked my father to make me some more so I could give them to my friends. Little did he know, I was charging them 25 cents for the bags. My first business venture."
Negative advertising
Our recent stories of dining establishments, coffee houses, etc., with catchy slogans reminded Ernie Gremillion, of Baton Rouge, of an Alexandria restaurant that years ago advertised "The world's best food, the world's worst service."
Ernie didn't identify the restaurant, but I know it was Herbie K's, my dad's favorite steak house after he moved to Oakdale from Kenner.
My dad, who worked for a meat company and knew his steaks, assured me that while the first part of the slogan was reasonably accurate, and second part was most definitely tongue-in-cheek.
Special People Dept.
- Audrey Schroeder celebrated her 93rd birthday Tuesday, July 9.
- Floyd and Jinver Soileau, of Ville Platte, celebrate their 60th anniversary Thursday, July 11.
- Vaughn and Seena Benoit, of Zachary, celebrate their 50th anniversary Thursday, July 11.
Desert storm
Gertrude Beauford tells of the hazards of travel:
"While staying overnight in the desert at the pyramids in Egypt, my group was given an elaborate party in a large sheik's tent.
"Nearby were the outdoor facilities — four sheets on poles and a wooden potty.
"That night a sand storm blew down the sheets. Need I say more?"
We'd just as soon you didn't…