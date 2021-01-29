Dear Smiley: Your mention of Charlie's Steak House reminded me of a couple of stories about this (before Hurricane Katrina) only-in-New Orleans spot.
Living in the neighborhood, we always took our out-of-town guests there for the experience.
Miss Dottie was a beloved fixture at Charlie's who had worked there since the early 1950s. By the early 2000s Charlie's basically ran on "Miss Dottie time" and locals rolled with it.
One night a table of out-of-towners began audibly grousing about lack of menus, slow service ad nauseam. Finally, a big burly guy stood up and asked loudly, "Miss Dottie, is there anyone in here that needs to be thrown out?" The room suddenly got quiet as Miss Dottie carried on.
On another night the always smoky dining room became increasingly so, and the smoke became alarmingly acrid.
We were considering whether to evacuate the possible fire when Miss Dottie came to the door to assure everyone that the source was a nearly empty coffee pot forgotten on the heat until it smoked out and burned.
Again, everyone carried on.
PRESTON HOLTON
New Orleans
The frugal bowler
Dear Smiley: Many years ago my wife, Mary Ann, and I were participating in business/charity bowling tournaments around New Orleans.
I decided to get serious about the game, and purchased a new fitted ball from the bowling alley.
The alley allowed five free letters for your name embossed on the ball, and charged 50 cents per extra letter. I determined that H-A-Y-N-I, minus the "E,” would suffice.
I like to think of myself as being frugal, not cheap. Is it any coincidence that C-H-E-A-P has five letters? Hmm?
BILL HAYNIE
(aka BILL HAYNI)
Slidell
International incident
Dear Smiley: On the subject of public bathroom incidents:
A few years back my wife, Katherine, and I had a two-day stopover in St. Petersburg, Russia, while on a cruise of the Baltics.
The tour bus made a bathroom and refreshment stop at a little place that was supposed to cater to tourists.
I headed for the restrooms and entered the first one, whose door was wide open and obviously vacant.
Upon exiting, I was confronted by an irate Russian-speaking lady who tongue-lashed me up one side and down the other.
With everyone's attention focused on the verbal attack directed towards me, I was finally enlightened by the tour director that I unknowingly used the "employees only" restroom.
I tried to explain that the door was wide open and the sign was not visible, but there was an obvious lack of communication.
If U.S.-Russian detente was still alive, this probably would have killed it!
DAVID PALMISANO
Marrero
Riding high
Dear Smiley: Side streets in New Orleans are notorious, not only for their potholes but for having sunk to different levels.
For example, Canal Boulevard, a main north/south street in Lakeview, is much higher than the streets that cross it, such as Mouton Street, my old cross street.
Mention of four-way stop procedures reminded me of some advice a friend got from a New Orleans policeman about an intersection in Lakeview.
He’d asked, “Who has the right of way at an unsigned intersection?"
Instead of the correct “The person on the right,” the officer told him, “The person on the higher street.”
You’d have to live in New Orleans to understand that answer.
MARY VERNOY
Metairie
Ecumenical wedding
Dear Smiley: Regarding your Wednesday mention of the 96th birthday of a retired Methodist pastor, the Rev. James O. Evans:
He and a Catholic priest married us in Chalmette in 1976.
My bride was Methodist and I was Catholic, so we came up with the idea to have both clergymen perform the ceremony, which took place in the Methodist church.
That was a bold step for a priest to step out of his church and do that.
The two churches are across Paris Road from each other in Chalmette, and the minister and priest were already well acquainted.
FRANK A. FASONE
Lafayette
Fair warning
Dear Smiley: The instructions for my electric shaver tell me to clean the heads by holding them under the hot water tap.
There is a warning that the water might be hot.
ROGER WAGGONER
Lafayette