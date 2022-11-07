Here's a grooming safety tip from Stephanie Majorie, of Marrero:
"Don't file your nails while watching a LSU-Bama game!"
Mojo man
I received this note from John Steib on Sunday morning:
"By all accounts, I am a humble, self-effacing person. But I feel compelled to relate the true story of my participation in LSU's big win over Bama.
"It happened when a group of old buddies were watching the game together. After Alabama tied and it went to overtime, I knew something needed to be done to change LSU's mojo.
"The solution was clear after consulting other mojo coaches in the Bywater district of New Orleans. We agreed I needed to change my seat and view the game from a different angle.
"Everyone, including myself, began to doubt my mojo coaching ability after Bama drove down the field, scored and kicked an extra point.
"But on LSU's first play, Jayden Daniels ran for a TD, then threw to Mason Taylor for the two-point conversion and a white-knuckle win.
"So, with all humility, that is the story of how I changed LSU's mojo and led our boys to victory."
Be a roach
Russ Wise, of LaPlace, says, "Tales of students 'swimming in the air' when they failed swimming tests reminded me of when I was learning how to be a tank crewman in the Army.
"Part of the training was to keep a specific distance away from the tank in front of you as you drove down the road in a 'night march.' And tanks have no brake lights.
"If you couldn't do it, our platoon sergeant, Sgt. Phillips, introduced you to the 'Dying Cockroach,' where you lay on your back and waved your arms and legs in the air.
"Like driving a tank at night, it was harder than it looked."
For a change
More tales of changing TV channels with metal objects:
- Charlie Anderson, of Shreveport, says, "I discovered the jingle of my car keys would cause our Zenith Space Command TV to change channels/volume. Unfortunately, the results were unpredictable, so I still had to keep track of the remote."
- Mona Bickham adds, "My son Tom III (now 50-plus) had a silver 'barbell' rattler when he was a toddler. At a Christmas family dinner, he would crawl in front of the TV holding his rattler, and the TV would turn off. Rattling it again, the TV came back on.
"Until the mystery was solved, it was a great frustration to the men trying to watch football."
Nice People Dept.
Sharon Moreau, of Brusly Middle School, says a Drama Club field trip included a play at Baton Rouge's Independence Park Theater and lunch at Portobello's:
"At the restaurant, a gentleman gave a gift card to one of our parents and said he wanted to help the students pay for their meal.
"I was not made aware of the gift until after he had left, but I still wanted to thank him for this beautiful example of generosity.
"I was able to find out his name. Please let Mr. David Chambers know what a blessing he was."
About time
"My magnificent new piece of poetry," is how Karen Corkern Babb describes her latest bit of verse.
She says it's about Daylight Saving Time and the confusion it causes. Karen explains its origin:
"I can’t ever remember if, when you forget to change the time, you will be late or early when you show up for something. I walked in on a church service one time and it embarrassed the bejeebers out of me.
"So here's my incredible ode for the ages:
"'DO spring forward, or you’ll be late, even though less sleep may make you surly. But please, please, please don’t hesitate; DO fall back or you’ll be early!'"