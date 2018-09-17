What to call New Orleans?
That's the issue discussed Saturday by a Marrero reader who finds "NOLA" an offensive way to refer to the city.
But Jude LeBoeuf says, "That one doesn't make my skin crawl nearly as much as when I hear 'N'Awlins.'
"I believe this particular mispronunciation may have started with a cartoon strip, 'Naturally N'Awlins.'
"We grew up in Gentilly saying 'Noo Awlins,' while some said, 'Noo Awlyuns.'
"'N'Awlins' makes me crazy, especially when someone from elsewhere uses it, thinking they're cool.
"If ya wanna go back to the original pronunciation, try 'La Nouvelle Orleans,' from when the French ran the place."
(By the way, Jude, the late sportswriter and broadcaster Hap Glaudi was the first person I ever heard use "Noo Awlyuns," which to me is a sign of a true Yat.)
Color commentary
Tales of K&B, the New Orleans-based drug store chain that embraced the color purple, reminded Charlotte Keller of this story:
"When my son was in elementary school, he was told to bring a brown bag lunch one day for a field trip.
"I packed his favorites in the only paper bag on hand, a purple K&B bag.
"I can still hear his distress when he saw the bag: 'Mom, I need a BROWN bag lunch!'"
Dynamic duo
Ernie Gremillion says he sent this message to Jay Dardenne after my Friday mention of Jay's entry in the Bulwer-Lytton Fiction Contest, a celebration of bad writing:
"Jay, I enjoyed your submission to Smiley's column Friday. I must say that your writing style appears to be a cross between Shakespeare and Yogi Berra."
Very wrong numbers
Francis Celino, The Metairie Miscreant, addresses the issue of scam phone calls, a recent column topic:
"On those calls from 'the IRS' about owing taxes: My next door neighbor got one about a year ago.
"The thing is, the lovely young lady works for the IRS."
And Doug Lee, of Prairieville, tells of this simple but effective way to deal with scammers:
"Whenever I see a number that is not familiar, or no number, my standard greeting is: 'Sheriff’s office, fraud division. How may I help you?'"
Changing times
Karen Poirrier, of Lutcher, refers to LSU coach Ed Orgeron's nickname and a football contest that took place on Saturday:
"With LSU's 22-21 win over Auburn, the chant 'Coach O must go!' has changed to 'Bébé must stay!'"
Nice People Dept.
Alexander and Marian Reine, of Baton Rouge, thank "the kind gentleman who paid for our meal, plus Marian's sister Teal's meal, on Sept. 1 at the Burger King on Greenwell Springs Road. His kindness and generosity was deeply appreciated."
Bad baggers!
Kent Barton says my Saturday mention of my early career as a grocery bagger brought back this sordid memory:
"I recall working at the old National Food Store at the corner of North Foster and Florida Boulevard in Baton Rouge.
"The favorite pastime for us bag-boys was to watch the priceless expressions on the lady shoppers' faces when we would remind each other (loud enough for them to hear) to be sure and put the eggs on the bottom — so they don't drip all over the rest of the groceries."
Special People Dept.
- John Yarwood, of Walker, celebrated his 96th birthday Sunday, Sept. 16. He is a retired Navy commander with 30 years service.
- Oneil J. Williams celebrates his 95th birthday Tuesday, Sept. 18.
- Dottie and Bernard Pentes Sr. celebrated 68 years of marriage Monday, Sept. 17.
- Larry and Lory Braud, of Baton Rouge, celebrated their 58th anniversary Monday, Sept. 17.
Wearable groaner
Groaners (painfully bad jokes) are showing up just about everywhere, including clothing.
For instance, Paula King, of Gretna, saw this one on a T-shirt:
"The Hokey Pokey Clinic is a place to turn yourself around."
Monkey business
Paul O'Bannon, of Diamondhead, Mississippi, says this about Sarah Stravinska's tale of dissecting a rhesus monkey:
"As I read it, I couldn’t help but think that there is a 'rhesus pieces' joke somewhere in there."
(Yes there is, Paul, and you found it. Unfortunately. …)
Louisiana Haiku
Hummingbirds buzzing
Tiny, feisty, aggressive
Flying Chihuahuas