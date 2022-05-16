Dan Stein, of Baton Rouge, has this celebrity story for our collection:
"I was working for Cablevision in 1987-88, when Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan (who became his wife in 1991) rented a home near the lakes at LSU.
"Quaid was in town filming 'Everybody’s All-American,' a 'football hero' movie with scenes in Tiger Stadium and elsewhere in Baton Rouge.
"Word quickly spread among my co-workers of the large number of adult pay-per-view movies ordered at the Quaid-Ryan home.
"In 1989 the mystery was solved. Meg Ryan was evidently 'researching' for that famous moaning scene in the restaurant for her role in 'When Harry Met Sally,' eliciting one the most quotable lines in movie history: 'I’ll have what she’s having!'"
Explosive event
Our seminar on do-it-yourself booze continues with this one from Ed Fleischmann, of Metairie:
"A long time ago, in the '50s, my Uncle Chink used to make home brew (beer) in our attic, for his personal consumption. (I remember one ingredient being lots of sugar.) He would bottle it and drink it over time.
"You haven’t really experienced fright until you have been awakened in the middle of the night by a bottle of beer exploding! And it happened more than once!"
Creative enforcement
Jim Theriot, of New Orleans, has this "welcome to rural Louisiana" story:
"In the 1970s, I was detained by a Golden Meadow patrolman for doing about 30 mph in a 25 mph zone.
"I asked if I might somehow pay the fine there, because I lived miles away and hoped to avoid returning to deal with a still-unknown payment at City Hall.
"The patrolman's cagey reply was, 'How much you got on you?'
"Negotiations then began…"
Who needs GPS?
Speaking of rural Louisiana, Herbert A. Landry Jr., of Slidell, tells of his experience:
"My wife is from a small town in central Louisiana. Her directions would be like this:
"'Take a right where old man Boudreaux used to live…' or 'Take a left one mile before you get to the red barn.' (Most barns there are painted red.)"
He also recalls being directed to "the green bridge" in St. Bernard "that has been painted gray for years."
Who needs stale air?
This sounds suspiciously like an urban legend, but Sonny Theriot, of Slidell, is widely known as a trustworthy person, so I'll give him the benefit of the doubt:
"In 1952 i got a summer job at a real nice service station in Uptown New Orleans.
"One Saturday evening a lady pulled into the station and asked me to push the stale air out of each tire and put in fresh air.
"I deflated all four tires and put in fresh air.
"The customer is always right!"
Who needs a truck?
Tom Hertwig, of Gonzales, says our May 9 story about a gent who built an aluminum rack to haul a kayak on a VW Beetle reminded him of his low-tech version of this device:
"To carry a canoe on my 1965 Buick convertible I built two sawhorses out of 2-by-4's to support the canoe.
"With carpet padding to protect the car’s paint, one sawhorse went on the car’s hood and one went on the trunk lid.
"One time I put the convertible top down before loading the canoe — what a cool ride!
"The car I sold long ago, but the sawhorses and the canoe I still have."
Special People Dept.
Jay and Verina Weaver, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 66th anniversary Tuesday, May 17.
Settling in
Here's one from our "Ominous Events" file:
Paul (aka "The Kid") says, "There is a sure-fire way you can tell if your house guests are going to be around too long.
"It's when they start unpacking clothes and putting them in drawers."
Thought for the Day
Bo Bienvenu offers this "Bipartisan thought for the day:
"'Without freedom of speech we would not know who the idiots are.'"
I'm gently weeping
Marsha R., of Baton Rouge, came across a collection of "random ponderings" that contained some food for thought, including this sad observation:
"Every box of raisins is a tragic tale of grapes that could have been wine."