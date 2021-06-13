Jim Carruth, of Lafayette, says the North Baton Rouge Neighborhoods Reunion (July 8, 5 p.m.-9 p.m., old Sherwood Forest Country Club) is the place to hear stories from folks who grew up in the shadow of "the plants." Here's his:
"In the '50s, living next to the Standard Oil refinery, we kids used push mowers to cut the grass on a big lot in our Kelvin Street neighborhood.
"Dad came home from Standard Oil having purchased a 30-pound bag of Betty Crocker flour from National Food Store on Scenic Highway.
"We waited for him to go to bed, then used the flour to line off the football field.
"The flares of Standard Oil's cat crackers (catalytic converters) lit up the field. At 9 p.m. on Friday nights the field looked like Tiger Stadium on a Saturday night.
"We played football until 2 a.m. Our only rule was, if you sustain an injury you cannot cry. Crying would stop our game.
"The next morning my dad was looking all over for the Betty Crocker flour to make biscuits.
"The rest is a very uncomfortable tale…"
Some like it hot
Barry Dufour, of Carencro, says, "Years ago, when I worked for a restaurant equipment repair company, they sent two of us to an ice machine school in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, for a week.
"The factory had a restaurant for employees, and students could eat there. Needless to say, the food lacked any flavor or taste.
"The guy I went with had brought a bottle of Tabasco sauce just in case. The other diners saw us use the Tabasco and questioned what it was.
"After we explained, they tried it, and many liked it. We had to make sure we kept it with us before it 'took legs.' They would ask to use it at each meal."
Which reminds me
I've told this one several times before, but it still amuses me.
At a business editors' conference in Boston, a group of us went to dinner at a seafood restaurant and dined on steamed clams.
They were fine dipped in melted butter, but I felt they could use a little flavor enhancement. So I asked the server for Tabasco, and put a drop on each clam.
A diner behind me evidently observed the procedure, because I heard a voice with a Kennedy accent request, "Waiter, please bring me a bahttle of that Tabahsco."
Nice People Dept.
Mary E. thanks "the couple in a white pickup who helped an 88-year-old lady who took a tumble in her front yard and couldn't get up.
"I was weeding, sitting on a chair in the shade, when I leaned too far over and tumbled into a flower bed.
"For about 10 minutes I struggled to get up. Then they stopped in front of my house and came to pull me up.
"I was too flustered to get their names, or to read the company’s name on the pickup.
"I can't thank them enough, and I hope their boss reads what a good deed they did."
Special People Dept.
— Gladys Barber Borland, of Baton Rouge, celebrated her 102nd birthday Sunday, June 13.
— Audrey Boudreaux O'Cain, of Destrehan, celebrated her 95th birthday Sunday, June 13. She was a resident of New Orleans' Lakeview area until Hurricane Katrina.
— Edwin and Grace Burton celebrate 71 years of marriage Monday, June 14.
— Sharon and Garland Poché, of Lutcher, celebrated their 50th anniversary Saturday. She is a retired school librarian; he is a retired bank loan officer.
Sounds flaky
Dan from Destrehan says, "I never understood why the federal government raises the price of stamps.
"Why don’t they just make them smaller and not raise the price, like the cereal companies do?"
Sounds of Batman
Russ Wise, of LaPlace, says, "Comments about closed captions on TV shows made me think how useless they can be.
"When you’re watching a high-adventure flick and things start blowing up, the captions usually say something like, 'Loud random noises.' That just doesn’t cut it.
"Why can’t they at least channel their hidden Batman and post things like, 'Blam! Smack! Kablooey.'”