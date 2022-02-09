A culinary horror story from Pat Gaudet:
"Years ago, my son was getting married in Virginia. The future mother-in-law wanted 'Louisiana night' for the rehearsal supper, and asked for a jambalaya recipe.
"My son told me the caterer prepared a sample jambalaya that was 'white and tasted like raw flour.'
"I told the future mother-in-law I would prepare the jambalaya for the dinner. I brought all of the ingredients with me, including Louisiana sausage.
"As I was cooking, the future mother-in-law got so upset that I was 'burning the flour' as it turned brown that she had to leave the kitchen.
"The jambalaya was a huge success. After dinner the caterer came to me and asked for my recipe. I told him to forget it if he didn't know how to 'burn the flour.'"
Marsh Olympics?
Z. David Deloach, of St Francisville, comments on an Advocate news story:
"It surprises me that a top reporter of adventure items, such as yourself, did not jump at the opportunity to do the investigative report on the Great Nutria Rodeo held in Venice last Saturday.
"I am quite sure your readers would have been most enthused about all the side stories: nutria gumbo, beer and dancing, and especially the nutria toss."
While, out of morbid curiosity, I'd like to see that nutria gumbo recipe, my main interest is the nutria toss contest.
This could become an annual event, like the mullet toss at the Flora-Bama bar.
Surely some watering hole in extreme south Louisiana would want to host such an event.
Since nutria are considerably heavier than mullets, it would take a hardier breed of athlete to excel in this competition. But I'm sure we have such folks in nutria country.
This event could become part of Louisiana culture, leading to such phrases as, "I trust that politician about as far as I can toss a nutria!"
Remembering Joe Lip
Susan Gremillion recalls one of my favorite people, the late Joe "Joe Lip" Lippian, longtime bartender at Baton Rouge's venerable Pastime Restaurant:
"When my husband first introduced me to the wonderful world of the Pastime, Joe Lip was the bartender.
"Not knowing better, I ordered a frozen Margarita. He gave me a quick scowl, then turned to the blender and made the drink. However, just when I thought he was getting ready to pour it, he tossed in a whole lime and blended it into the mixture.
"I was a bit taken back by that maneuver, and I’m sure my facial expression showed it.
"He pushed the drink at me and said, 'Drink it, baby; it's good for you.' I learned my lesson quickly: Never order a drink with more than two ingredients from Joe Lip."
Susan, the only reason you got a mixed drink from Joe at all was because of your gender.
I once saw a young lady order a Bloody Mary from Joe. The bar was full of people, but Joe stopped everything to fix her a drink from scratch. "Here you go, honey, enjoy!" he purred as he presented it to her.
"Hey, Joe, that looks good," I said. "Fix me one."
He handed me a Jax and growled, "That's as close to a Bloody Mary as you're getting today!"
Still standing
Billy Braswell, of Baton Rouge, says, "I used to say I got up and read the obituaries to see if I had to go to work that day.
"But since retirement and these cold mornings, there must be a way to know if it's going to be a good day without rushing out in the cold to get the paper.
"I came across a saying the late great Red Skelton used:
"'If I open my eyes and don't see candles and smell flowers, it's going to be a good day.'"
Slight revision
Charles Morris, of Harahan, earlier suggested that when the light changes at an intersection, one should wait for three cars to run the red light before proceeding.
He says, "After a stop at Vets Boulevard at Clearview, I now suggest you wait for four cars to pass."