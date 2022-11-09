Breaking news: It's been discovered that attractive women can make some men behave foolishly.
Jackie Carnes says, "My husband says when he was 17, in 1971, he was riding in the car his father was driving.
"The family had just moved back to Biloxi, Mississippi, for his father to take the job of pastor at First Baptist Church in Woolmarket.
"He and his father saw a girl in a bikini, in the flesh, for the first time ever. They stared, slack-jawed, until they felt a crunch. His father had rear-ended the car in front of him.
"His father explained to his wife, 'I don't know what happened; just got distracted, I guess.'
"He never told her what distracted him!"
What a memory!
Bill Huey say chocolate syrup stories "brought back memories of a popular kid's show, 'Captain Midnight,' sponsored by Ovaltine on both radio and television.
"The opening to the TV broadcast:
“'On a mountaintop high above a large city stands the headquarters of a man devoted to the cause of freedom and justice, a war hero who has never stopped fighting against his country’s enemies, a private citizen who is dedicating his life to the struggle against evil men everywhere — Captain Midnight!'”
Nice People Dept.
— Jennifer A. says, "My wonderful neighbors, Janelle and Peggy, noticed I have a problem picking up the newspaper, especially now that I have broken my hip.
"A cup of coffee and The Advocate are highlights of my day, so I am especially appreciative of their kindness in bringing me my paper."
— Ann Pettiss says, "I had been out of town for several days and had placed a hold on my mail. It has always worked perfectly in the past, but this time a package never made it to me.
"I was working in my front yard on Halloween afternoon when my mail delivery came. I discussed the missing package with the nice young man and he promised to look for it.
"I was handing out Halloween candy to neighborhood trick-or-treaters around 7 p.m. when a vehicle pulls up and my thoughtful mail carrier delivers my package to me personally on his way home from work.
"Happy and thankful to USPS, on Halloween and every day!"
British ROTC
Our stories about the days when ROTC ruled the lives of young men at LSU reminded Martin Hugh-Jones, an LSU professor emeritus, of his school days:
"I was at Downside School, then a public school for boys run by Benedictine monks of Downside Abbey in England.
"Without exceptions we participated in the 'Combined Cadet Force,' associated with the Irish Guards.
"It was rough. We drilled and paraded with Lee Enfield 303 rifles. So I opted to join the Signals Corps platoon. Our major radios were World War II sets: rugged, heavy, and built to be carried on a back.
"The platoon's major responsibility was to provide the communications during field day exercises, which was fun. We also laid a three-mile telephone line to facilitate a commentator at the furthest point of the school's cross-country race.
"All in all a good experience."
Special People Dept.
Edward Bourgeois Jr., of Baton Rouge, celebrates his 90th birthday Thursday, Nov. 10. He is an Army veteran, retired from Gulf States Utilities (now Entergy).
Good listeners
Tony Falterman, of Napoleonville, says, "Stories about early television reminded me of our first TV.
"We were so excited when the TV my mom purchased was set up with a 50-foot antenna. Problem was, the picture tube was bad and we only had audio.
"That did not deter us and our neighbors from listening to the TV for several weeks while awaiting a new tube. It reminds me of old photographs depicting families sitting around a radio listening to their favorite programs."