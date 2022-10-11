Here's a note from John Currier, the West Baton Rouge nuisance alligator hunter. (I should add that the alligators are the nuisance…):
"The gators are getting ready for their winter naps, so I thought I would report on the doings of my daughters.
"The older, in a very rural area near Houston, took up chicken-raising for eggs. Somehow she wound up with a single rooster in the initial purchase batch.
"When my younger daughter went to visit her recently, it prompted the following text exchange between us.
"Younger daughter: 'Your daughters are different. Sarah is the kind of person who says, "God has given me these chickens to be a good steward, therefore I will adapt to his plan." My philosophy is more, "This was supposed to be an egg-laying chicken, but instead it is a rooster that wakes me up early; therefore I should eat it."’
"Dad response: 'Gumbo or alarm clock? The eternal quandary of chicken ranchers since time immemorial.'”
Mr. Studious
Dale Marks says, "Reading about the fellow who didn’t take mandatory ROTC courses at LSU reminded me of my failure to take the mandatory Books & Libraries course.
"I don’t feel guilty, because I used to go to The Library all the time. Of course, it was the bar on Chimes Street, but at least I tried."
Lost cuppa
On Saturday Jean Haydel suggested listing "Small Disappointing Moments" in our daily life that will make the rest of the day feel better by comparison.
Jennifer Wood, of Baton Rouge, responded: "I feel Jean Haydel's pain! The other day I took my friend Karen to an early medical appointment, and we decided to drive-thru McDonald's for breakfast and coffee.
"After dropping her off, I drove home with a car full of that wonderful coffee smell. At home a quick heat-up seemed necessary, but I hit the bottom of the cup going in, and the full medium coffee spilled into the microwave.
"Losing my long-awaited 'cuppa' AND the prospect of cleaning it up left me in momentary shock, followed by sadness, followed by frustration."
Tiny achievements
Carol Paine, of Baton Rouge, says, "Rather than look for 'Small Disappointing Moments,' I’d rather seek those insignificant actions that brighten your day.
"One example would be while weeding my garden to pull up a tiny oak tree, root and all! Success is so fulfilling."
(And an example of Excessive Optimism would be to re-plant that oak tree, then start working on a tire swing.)
That's entertainment
"I wholeheartedly agree with Paul Major's Monday comment that the mute button on a TV remote is invaluable when one is faced with endless ads by lawyers and politicians," says Roger Waggoner, of Lafayette.
"In fact, I use mine for commercials in general. Ads for over-the-counter medications are sometimes an exception for me.
"My private game is to listen to the name of a product a couple of times, then try to read it backwards. In many cases, what I get sounds better and makes every bit as much sense as the original."
Special People Dept.
Leonard Church, of LaPlace, celebrates his 100th birthday Wednesday, Oct. 12. Originally from New Jersey, he served in the U.S. Navy on a minesweeper in the Pacific during World War II.
Where's Dad?
Mariano Hinojosa, of Baton Rouge, says, "An 8-year-old gifted student in Bertha Hinojosa's class asked a question: 'Who was this man called Columbus?'
"Bertha told him to go to the school library, research the matter, and report his findings to the class.
"An hour later the lad returned and exclaimed, 'Columbus sailed across the ocean four times and discovered the new world. And that's not all. He was married and had kids. When did that man ever have time for a wife?'"