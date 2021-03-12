Dear Smiley: Bill Haynie's wedding prank in the March 6 column reminded me of what my best man almost succeeded in doing to me at my 1983 wedding at Most Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in New Orleans.
Maria told me before the service she suspected my best man, Scott, was about to leave his mark of mischief at our nuptials.
So before I went out to kneel at the altar for the service, I checked the soles of my shoes and was able to scratch off what he had written on them using "white out" liquid paper:
Left sole: "Help." Right sole: "Me!"
KEITH HORCASITAS
Baton Rouge
Tough locksmith!
Dear Smiley: When I owned a locksmith company, I would often get calls to open locked vehicles. I always told the customer in advance how much we charged for coming out. I did this because of a problem I had once.
After unlocking a hard-to-open Jaguar, I handed the customer the bill. He handed me half of what I had quoted him, and said he figured I would accept whatever he gave me because I was already there.
I told him, "No problem." I opened the car door, threw the keys on the seat, and locked the door.
After I drove off I called several other locksmiths in the area that I knew and warned them about what had happened. I also told them to call any other locksmiths they knew.
For all I know, he’s still waiting for someone to show up, and that was over 30 years ago.
RICKY SIZELER
Destrehan
Miss Priest
Dear Smiley: International Women’s Day brought back memories of my sister Gretchen Hanemann (deceased) who was about 10 years old in the late 1930s. I was 6 years old.
It was a cold, rainy, winter day, late on Saturday afternoon. Some of our cousins had come to spend the day at our house at 1456 Verna Street in New Orleans.
We had tired of board games and hide 'n seek. Gretchen suggested we have Mass, appointing herself as priest.
We made hosts out of sandwich bread and used a wineglass for the chalice, then gathered in the upstairs rear bedroom with prayer books and head coverings.
Just as Mass was about to start, Father Gretchen said, “Wait a minute! You all have to go to confession before Mass.”
She hurried into the closet, peeking out of the door as we sheepishly lined up outside and waited for our turn to confess our sins.
So, in 1938 Gretchen was the first female priest in the Catholic Church.
ENID BARDES
Metairie
Dear Enid: I would imagine some of those confessions were priceless.
Time to retire
Dear Smiley: Two of my old buddies told this about themselves. We'll call them Friend A and Friend B:
They had spent most of the day at a camp, fishing and drinking beer. Entering Opelousas, Friend A, the driver, told his companion he was in no shape to drive. Friend B answered that he was in pretty bad shape himself, and suggested they pull up near the sidewalk and rest a while.
One of the local policemen, making his rounds, tapped on the glass of the car. He knew them and they knew him.
"Boys," he began, "Y'all got a problem. Y'all got a flat tire."
Both of them sprang from the car, went around to the trunk, took out the jack and the spare. In a matter of minutes, the new tire was in place and the jack and the other tire was back in the trunk.
They thanked the officer and began to drive off. Then they heard it: "Thunk, thunk, thunk." The poor guys had replaced the wrong tire.
They looked back at the policeman. He was laughing so hard he had his hands on his knees.
THOMAS MURREL
Church Point
Hand jive
Dear Smiley: Is this the first time, in the history of the world, that almost all people on the face of the Earth have clean hands at the same time? Being a history person, you would probably know this.
ALISON SCHENK
Metairie