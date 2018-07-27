Dear Smiley: Stories about Tom Dempsey's 63-yard field goal reminded me of this "I remember exactly where I was" moment.
Unlike a million other people, I can honestly say I was thousands of miles from New Orleans, listening to the game on Armed Forces Radio. I was in the Air Force, stationed at San Vito Air Station in southern Italy.
As the only Louisiana native in the barracks, I was catching the usual ribbing on the Saints' performance from a couple of dozen fellow airmen, who laughed when Dempsey lined up for the kick.
Seconds later, the only sound that could be heard, base wide, was the hooting and hollering coming from me. It was glorious!
To add a twist to this story, my girlfriend back home had received a last minute invite to the game from her uncle, Gerald Dufrene.
Days later I received from her a picture and news clipping of the kick, which hung on my barracks room wall till I was reassigned to Taipei, Taiwan.
We were married when I was discharged, and after 44 years she still is unable to find that ticket stub.
DAVID PALMISANO
Marrero
Long wait
Dear Smiley: Those who left the 1970 Saints-Lions game early missed the suspense following Tom Dempsey's 63-yard kick.
In those days TV was blacked out for home games, so we had to listen on radio.
Just as Dempsey kicked the ball, WWL radio stopped transmitting and radios went silent. People came out of their homes looking for answers.
The broadcast resumed soon after, and everyone could finally celebrate.
GEORGE E. McLEAN
Metairie
Longer wait
Dear Smiley: When I was 10, growing up in Baton Rouge's Capital Heights, my favorite uncle, an outgoing second-generation German grocer from Westfield, Texas, and my aunt came for a visit.
One day he went to New Orleans and took me with him. In the French Quarter around noon, we went in a restaurant.
We had barely sat down when boiled beef was served. We looked at each other, surprised, but dug in. Then another serving of food was delivered, and another!
We had stumbled into Tujague's, the second oldest restaurant in New Orleans, known for its five-course meal.
Seventy years later, my son-in-law Reggie Savoie and his family, who live in Lafitte, surprised me and Mary with dinner at Tujague's.
It was just as I remembered it back in 1946. Yes, I had the boiled beef again!
Upon leaving I told this story to the manager. Very pleased, he shook my hand and with a big smile said, "Don't wait so long next time!"
DUDLEY LEHEW
Marrero
Dear Dudley: You're right: Tujague's, which dates from 1856, is second only to Antoine's, which opened in 1840, making them New Orleans' two oldest restaurants.
Technology blues
Dear Smiley: Being an old dog, I view smart devices with disdain.
My thermostat sends me monthly updates on how well it deems my power usage.
My washing machine appears to allow me control over water level and temperature, but once I press the "on" button, it locks the lid and does what it wants — based on, I believe, my recent behavior.
Even my escape-happy dog Boudreaux’s GPS sends me monthly updates on his exercises.
I often joke that if Apple knew I have an iPhone, they would make me give it back. But in reality, I know Apple knows and is carefully monitoring my every move.
It turns out, you CAN teach an old dog new tricks. We just don’t like it…
DAN STEIN
Baton Rouge
Unintended consequences
Dear Smiley: Once my husband John discovered call blocking, he got carried away.
Now when he tries to block a “new” phone scammer, a voice tells him that our blocking is full.
But the worse part is that he accidentally blocked one of my dear friends from Houston and our son-in-law who lives in San Diego. Neither can call our home phone anymore.
And just try unblocking a caller!
ANDREE HERRINGTON
Metairie
Light humor
Dear Smiley: I’ve realized, as I’ve gotten older, that I need more light to see good, but I need less light to look good.
TIM PALMER
Lafayette