Cooler weather reminds us that motorcycle riders are likely to be more numerous on our roads. While motorists should be aware of them, the bikers themselves are cautioned to be alert for distractions.
Peter Dassey, of Kenner, recalls one such distraction:
"It was in the fall of 1977 when our marine biology lab class from Nicholls State was pulling seine nets and dipping scoop nets in the swamp along La. 20.
"These were the 'Daisy Duke' days, and one of my lab partners was dressed in the cutoff jeans.
"As she was leaning and stretching her scoop net into the murky water, I saw a motorcycle fast approaching us.
"The rider was so distracted that he didn't notice the car ahead of him was stopping. The collision was bad, but the outcome wasn't as bad as it could have been.
"He went airborne, did a mid-air flip before landing on the hood of the car and rolling into the street.
"I ran to him. He was an groaning, 'Stupid, stupid, stupid…'
"Nothing broken, luckily. Mostly abrasions and bruising (limbs and ego)."
Under guard
Stories of LSU football fans storming the field and taking down goal posts brought this memory from Robert Cabes, of Lafayette, about times when freshmen men were under ROTC control:
"I got to LSU in 1960, when students were in the northeast part of the stadium for football games.
"When the game was over, we were permitted to come down and go onto the area north of the field, since it got us out quicker.
"However, we were definitely not allowed to go on the field. To be sure we would not attempt to celebrate a win, the ROTC Army guys told us where we could walk on the grass. To be sure we would do that, they had M1s on their shoulders. We all believed the M1s did not have ammo, but…"
Picky, picky
Susanne Duplantis, of Baton Rouge, chef and author of "Lagniappe Leftovers," responds to the Tuesday story about the hobo who threw away a white bean sandwich:
"I have one thing to say to the hobo — he missed out on a good thing!
"I grew up eating my MeMaw's white bean sandwiches in New Orleans. To this day, you will always find a folded white bean sandwich on white bread alongside my bowl of beans. I even wrote about it in my cookbook."
Punished painter
On Thursday column we told of an alert father who thwarted his son's late-night escape. Here's one about getting caught coming home:
Mike Boudreaux, of Bush, says, "I got home in the early morning hours of a Saturday in 1966. I was admittedly in an inebriated state (I had not driven).
"I cautiously and, I thought, quietly opened the door and made it to my room. Around 7 a.m., which was only a short time after I had gotten in, my dad woke me.
"He said we needed to paint the upstairs bedroom. This was before water-based latex paints were common.
"We painted all day. I couldn't let on how the strong paint smell affected my hangover-racked head and stomach. But my dad knew. He never said a thing about it, but just made sure I continued painting. I got the message."