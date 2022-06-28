"Reading the Saturday story about fiber," says Peter Dassey, of Kenner, "reminded me of a neighborhood 'progressive' party my wife and I attended years ago.
"This involved going to one house for cocktails, the next house for salad, next house for soup, then to the final house for the main course.
"The theme for this party was Italian, so the main course was spaghetti and meatballs. We were into the meal, with Dean Martin singing 'That's Amore' in the background, as the Italian bread was being passed around the table.
"I handed the loaf to the gentleman next to me, who politely refused: 'I can't have any bread because of my endometriosis.'
"I coughed up a mouthful of food; my wife blew wine from her nose.
"'Endometriosis?' I managed to ask. 'How long have you had this condition?'
"'All my life,' he sincerely replied.
"Once my coughing fit resolved itself, I tearfully asked, 'So you have had problems with your uterus all your life?'
"He realized he had misstated his condition. 'Oh, I'm sorry, I meant diet-ticulosis. I have to watch what I eat.'
"I promptly fell out of my chair!"
When fish catch us!
Fishing isn't normally thought of as a particularly dangerous endeavor.
But Todd Stewart, of Baton Rouge, warns us that when catfish are involved, it can get dicey:
Years ago my sister Julia took a friend fishing at our river house (actually a shack) in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
"They caught a catfish, and while trying to unhook it the catfish flipped upside down and landed on the friend’s leg, impaling her with its dorsal fin spine.
"They tried but could not pull it out. My sister suggested they go to the ER, but her friend said there was no way she was walking in with a catfish stuck on her leg.
"My sister had to dig around the house to find an old knife and saw the spine off.
"If you are wondering what happened to the catfish, she never said."
After all that, I hope they fried it. You don't waste a good catfish.
Ode to tomatoes
Both Hodges Mercer, of Slidell, and Michael J. DeFelice, of Zachary, had the same thought when reading about (and eating) tomatoes:
Hodges says, "With all the recent submissions about ‘mater sammiches,' I’m reminded of the great Guy Clark song, 'Homegrown Tomatoes' (from 1981, covered by John Denver and others).
"The refrain is 'Only two things money can’t buy, that’s true love and homegrown tomatoes.' Ain’t dat the truth?"
Michael says the song is best heard while "eating a tomato sandwich over the sink, with juice dripping down your arms."
Special People Dept.
- Shirley Burnett Fisher, of SummerHouse Park Provence in Slidell, celebrates her 92nd birthday Wednesday, June 29. A native of Birmingham, Michigan, she came to Metairie in 1969, after Hurricane Camille. She is the widow of Robert Fisher of Fisher Sales Co.
- Genevieve Landry Milton celebrates her 91st birthday Wednesday, June 29. "MawMaw Genny" is famous for her homemade brownies and fried chicken.
- Marty and Dale Welsch Roth, of Metairie, celebrate their 53rd anniversary Wednesday, June 29. Dale, a retired educator and administrator, and Marty, a retired information systems administrator, are both "senior master judges" with the Antique Automobile Club of America.
Don't assume!
You'd think as long as I've been doing this, I'd have learned never to assume anything. But evidently I'm an exceptionally slow learner.
One basic rule in this business is: When you have a first name that could be either male or female, and you're not sure about gender, avoid using "he" or "she."
I forgot that rule, which is why Lee Blotner, of Metairie, was referred to as "he" in the Monday column. She's not a he, and I'm sorry, ma'am.