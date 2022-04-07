The many accounts of the life of Bourbon Street entertainer Chris Owens after her death on Tuesday told of her six decades as the star of a high-energy musical revue — an amazing run.
When I met Chris at a long-ago cocktail party, she was personable and seemed to have a good sense of humor. So maybe she'd appreciate this story. Or not. Anyway…
My sister-in-law Valeri LeBlanc, a former French Quarter resident, tells of strolling up Bourbon Street with Val Bracey, who was in local TV news at that time, and Val's 5-year-old daughter.
As they approached Club 809, the youngster stopped and stared in awe at the big picture of the voluptuous Chris in front of the night club.
"Look!" she exclaimed. "Cher's grandmother!"
Hello, Dali
Sharp-eyed Ronnie Stutes, of Baton Rouge, noticed in a recent Advocate column (not mine, I hasten to add) a reference to the Dalai Lama as the 'Dali Llama.' (Probably a spellcheck "correction.")
Ronnie says, "Immediately, I thought that would be a great name for a cartoon character, picturing a llama with a Salvador Dali mustache. As it turns out, there have been several individual depictions of that combination, but so far no cartoon series.
"I did, however, discover a 'The Dolly Llama' premium ice cream and waffle chain in Los Angeles, with a logo depicting a cartoon llama wearing sunglasses (typical Los Angeles)."
Free bird
"Marvelous Marvin" says, "Reading the article in Thursday's paper (about the eagle who dropped a 4-pound catfish, providing dinner for the lady near the mishap) reminded me of a similar incident I experienced as a boy in rural Colorado.
"We were having a serious blizzard one evening, and we heard a loud 'thump,' followed by the sound of something rolling down the roof.
"A pheasant had flown toward our porch light, but hadn’t seen the roof or the rest of the house. It landed on our front steps — and we enjoyed a delicious pheasant lunch the next day!"
Sorry, Roy
Russ Wise, of LaPlace, tells the sad story of why he got into radio news instead of show business:
"The recent story about meeting Dale Evans reminded me that when I was a young guy my dad took me to see Roy Rogers, who was on a tour with his horse Trigger and the Western singing group Sons of the Pioneers.
"After the show Dad and I went to the back of the building, hoping to meet Roy, and there he came!
"Roy picked me up and we talked a few minutes (I remember he called me 'Buckaroo') and then he asked me if I'd like to join the tour!
"I was willing, but Dad said 'No.' I pouted all the way home."
Cisco's history
Our mention of Gilbert Roland playing the Cisco Kid in 11 movies reminded Emmett Irwin that Duncan Renaldo had the role in an early TV series, from 1950 to 1956:
"He is the one I remember, and the one I loved to watch on TV."
Earl Newman points out that there were also Cisco Kid radio series in the '40s and '50s, and adds:
"As a youngster I loved watching the TV version. In addition to Duncan Renaldo as Cisco, Pancho was played by Leo Carrillo."
He says each episode would end with the characters laughing about some verbal faux pas by the English-mangling Pancho.
By the way, the short story writer O. Henry is credited with creating the Cisco Kid, in a 1907 story.
Special People Dept.
— Polly Johnson, of Paincourtville, formerly of New Orleans, celebrates her 91st birthday Sunday, April 10.
— Boo and Brenda Derouen, of New Iberia, celebrate their 55th anniversary Saturday, April 9.
Playful titles
Kevin Reed tells me, "I read your column before the comics, and I always have to stop and smile when reading your first name.
"That reminds me of a fellow I grew up with in New Orleans, who is now retired. His legal first name is 'Playville.'
"He is not the first. As with you, there is a line of Playvilles."