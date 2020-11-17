As the song goes, "Don't tell me I've nothing to do …"
Al Porter, of Metairie, tells how one couple keeps entertained while hunkered down at home:
"When the shutdown first began in mid-March, and my wife Laura and I had finished catching up on our recorded TV shows, we started playing Trivial Pursuit again.
"We would play occasionally through the years, and have about seven different versions of the game. I enjoy playing, but Laura really enjoys playing. After 97 games, she is ahead, 50 to 47.
"I agree she is smarter than me — she was on the Grace King City Championship Prep Quiz Bowl Team in 1971. But we each have our individual strengths.
"Five 'call-a-friend' calls can be made each game. My friend Walter, in Miami, stays up all night waiting for my calls.
"Luckily, we found three more versions of the game we did not have, while visiting relatives in Texas. They were found at a Goodwill store.
"For our 100th game, we will pop open some Champagne and eat some chocolate."
(And when the game's over, be sure and call Walter and tell him he can get some sleep now…)
State of confusion
Louise Poché, of Westwego, says, "When my job took me across the country, I found liquor laws in Connecticut different and a little strange.
"You can buy beer in a grocery store, but if you want wine or hard liquor, you must go to a liquor store.
"My recipe called for wine, so I put some nonalcoholic wine in my grocery cart. When I checked out, the cashier asked me for my ID.
"I mentioned it was nonalcoholic, and the nearby head cashier said that it was a state law; beverages like beer and wine need age verification, whether they contain alcohol or not. It was just a little bit funny; I was in my early ’60s and my gray hair was showing. I am obviously over 21.
"A week or so later, I went to a liquor store to buy two boxes of wine for the condo association social committee. The cashier rang up the purchases; no ID required."
Which reminds me
Once I was with a group that vacationed for a week on Dauphin Island, Alabama.
We went during peach season, so I picked up a case of peaches from a farmers' market on the way down. I had brought along a bottle of rum so we could enjoy peach daiquiris on the beach.
When we ran out of rum midweek, I drove into nearby Bayou La Batre, the nearest place with a state liquor store, for a refill.
The state store was a tiny place in a strip mall. Just as I arrived at noon, I met the clerk coming out. He informed me it was closed from noon to 1 p.m.
So I sat in the car and watched, fuming, while he went into a little diner next door and had a leisurely lunch.
I was not amused…
Two-language Mass
Some reactions to P.J. Bourgeois' Monday comments about Mass in Latin and French:
- David Couvillon says, "At the end of Lemoine Road in Marksville lives a retired priest who says Mass on Sundays in French. He converted his living room into a chapel."
- Sarah Stravinska, of Chestnut, says, "While I lived near Natchitoches I had a church friend who was married to a man descended from Marie Metoyer, the freed slave who built her own plantation and church, importing priests from France.
"When my friend's husband died, he was buried at the old St. Augustine Parish church. Our church all went out to the plantation for the funeral, which was done in Latin and French."
Special People Dept.
- Hurschel Burleigh, of Luling, celebrates his 96th birthday Wednesday, Nov. 18.
- Landry and Jenny Camardelle celebrated their 64th anniversary Tuesday, Nov. 17.
Infectious humor
Ernie Gremillion says his friend in College Station, Texas, upon learning of my bout with COVID-19, asked him, "Can I catch it by reading his column?"
Ernie suggested he use hand sanitizer first...