Proving there's nothing too trivial to capture the attention of my readers, we've been having a long discussion of peas. One more item on that subject:
David Palmisano, of Marrero, says, "Here's hoping you can stand one more story about green peas — but not the mushy English kind.
"Back in the late '50s, I was in elementary school at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic School in Westwego.
"Green peas were a frequent side dish in the school cafeteria. Most of them ended up in the scrap-food can.
"One day someone at my lunch table, I truly cannot remember who, decided to place a pea on the handle of a fork lying on the table and 'shoot' it toward the ceiling.
"Needless to say, within a minute numerous peas were flying through the air, some sticking to the ceiling tiles while others ended up on the floor or nearby tables.
"It resembled a scene from a movie where the invading army catapulted stones at a medieval castle.
"I learned two valuable lessons that day. It was a really stupid idea, and nuns do not possess a sense of humor."
Actually, David, the movie scene it calls to mind for me is the food fight in "Animal House."
Getting pickled
Rick Marshall, of Baton Rouge, offers this for our Nostalgia Corner:
"In the '60s the Rexall drugstore on the corner of Florida Boulevard and North Foster offered a Coke in a miniature glass in the classic Coke shape for 5 cents. It was basically a kid's shot.
"Randy Montalbano sweet-talked the ladies behind the counter into putting dill pickle slices into our Cokes, creating the 'Nickel Pickle Coke.'
"They were cold and crispy, and a summertime favorite."
Beef it up
Continuing our seminar on gone but not forgotten burgers:
— A.C., of Zachary, says, "I can't believe no one has mentioned the best-ever burger. Ruby's, under Baton Rouge's Perkins Road overpass, had the 'Big Bertha,' a half-pound of freshly ground beef, fully dressed."
— Doug Lee, of Prairieville, says, "I am reminded of the magnificent burgers at Prytania's on Baton Rouge's Jones Creek Road: large, meaty, delicious. With a side of onion rings, they'd render the rest of my day worthless when I ate there for lunch!"
Historic mall
J.R. Madden, of Baton Rouge, says, "With the demolition of Cortana Mall, a lot of folks keep talking about Bon Marche being the first mall in Baton Rouge.
"While there were a lot of stores at Bon Marche, it was not enclosed until 1974.
"Corporate Mall was Baton Rouge's first enclosed mall, opening in November, 1973. It was designed as a 'fashion mall,' consisting primarily of clothing stores, specialty stores, and restaurants.
"It struggled for years due to ownership changes and a softening economy, especially in the 1980s. In 1984, it was renamed Esplanade Plaza."
Which reminds me
In the earlier '70s, when I worked for the Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce, there was an effort, led by Ralph Sims, B.B. Taylor and others I can't recall, to help Third Street stores compete with those in suburbia.
Third Street was rebranded "Riverside Mall," cars were channeled down a curved lane (an earlier effort at "traffic calming"), and there were plantings and other efforts to spruce up the old retail area.
But the march to suburban malls picked up steam, and the downtown department stores, as well as smaller shops, began either moving or closing.
Randy's weather report
Thomas Murrel, of Church Point, says of our current damp spell, "When we get this much rain, I always think of Randy Newman's song 'Louisiana 1927' (from his 1974 'Good Old Boys' album).
"Maybe ole Randy was right after all. Maybe they are 'trying to wash us away.'"
Grape expectations
Algie Petrere, of Central, offers this dietary information:
"We tried to eat better during the pandemic, so as not to gain a lot of weight. It seems to be working.
"I had salad for dinner.
"It was actually a fruit salad.
"Well, mostly grapes.
"OK, it was all grapes.
"Fermented grapes …"
Well, I think you can see where this is going …