The death of Jerry Lee Lewis at age 87 was a surprise — given his excesses, it had seemed 27 was a better bet.
I once reviewed a Jerry Lee performance, a double bill with Conway Twitty, that summed up the lad from Ferriday.
He wandered on stage, sat down at the piano, turned to the audience, and said, "I wanna talk 'bout my mama."
We were then treated to the kind of weepy, maudlin monologue you could hear from any drunk at any bar at closing time, just for the price of a beer.
Finally, his ode to mama completed, he turned into The Killer, banging the keyboard with maniacal glee and singing of country lust in a sneering, leering style that made him a clear and present danger to parents of teenage girls.
They would warn their daughters about Elvis; if Jerry Lee showed up, they would call the cops.
Other rock and roll pioneers made the music fun. Jerry Lee Lewis was the first to also make it dangerous…
This and dat
Hal Guillory adds to Sonny Chapman's tale of legendary games between high school football teams in Cajun country:
"The game between the Sacred Heart Trojans and St. Edmund Blue Jays in the '70s and '80s always featured the following Blue Jays cheer: 'We are the St. Edmund Blue Jays from Eunice. We talk like this, we talk like this (with exaggerated proper enunciation). Dey are da Sacred Heart Trojans from Ville Platte. Dey talk like dis, dey talk like dat.'
"Even though we all basically had the same Cajun accents, separated by 20 miles on the prairie."
The great escape
Terry Palmer, of Lafayette, says, "All this talk of spinning antennas to get a good picture reminded me of the benefit of ours when for a year in the '60s our family lived in a two-story house in Kenner.
"My and my twin brother’s upstairs bedroom window opened up to the garage roof, which led to the antenna pole, which helped you negotiate the drop to the fence and down.
"Sneaking out at night and running the neighborhood with our friends was a thrill. We never got caught and never caused any real harm or got into trouble. Fun times."
Syrupy memory
Marty Roth adds to our chocolate syrup tales:
"Growing up in New Jersey, with cousins in New York, Bosco was very common. But our family preferred Fox’s U-Bet chocolate syrup.
"Here in Metairie, I hadn’t thought of that in years, until seeing it at a Winn-Dixie in Kenner. Of all things, it was among a group of kosher foods. I’m guessing a supposed New York connection?"
Got books?
Here's good news for those of us who live with stacks of books, and can bear to part with some of them:
Jane Honeycutt says, "The LSU Book Barn is open for scheduling donations in preparation for the April 2023 sale. Call (225) 578-5925 to leave a message. Calls will be returned to schedule an appointment for delivery of donations on Mondays or Wednesdays between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m."
The sale benefits LSU libraries, which need all the help they can get.
Special People Dept.
— Mary Sue Meador, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 93rd birthday Wednesday, Nov. 2.
— Alvin Guerin Sr., of Baton Rouge, celebrates his 90th birthday Wednesday, Nov. 2. He is a retired City of Baton Rouge employee.
— Thomas J. Piglia Sr., of New Orleans, celebrated his 90th birthday Thursday, Oct. 27, at a family brunch.
Games people play
Rick Marshall, of Baton Rouge, says, "I have to admit to being a little sad reading The Advocate lately.
"The headlines include four suspensions, three fines, two arrests, and one divorce. And that's just the Sports section."