"Watching the streaker run across the field during the Super Bowl reminded me of a similar incident," says Dees Veca, of Kenner:
"Years ago streaking (the art of running through a crowd naked) was the fun thing to do for young people, and some daring older people.
"My 8-year-old son (who shall be nameless) loved the shock it gave those he entertained by streaking.
"One evening the youth minister from the Baptist Church came by, unexpectedly, with several boys and girls to invite our sons to join the youth group.
"Our son, having no idea who was there, decided to share his streaking routine with them.
"As we sat there speechless, waiting for fire and brimstone to fall upon us, the routine came to an abrupt halt.
"His father and I attempted to get the visit back on track with cookies, soft drinks and uncomfortable conversation.
"I was sure they would withdraw the invitation, but they were gracious and invited our sons to join. They did, and participated in youth activities for years.
"I believe in the future the youth minister made it a point to call before visiting."
Strange Claims Dept.
Our story about a runaway boat hitting a parked car reminded Pat Hogan, of Covington, of this mishap:
"While I was stationed at the New London Submarine School on the Thames River, this story was circulating:
"In spring the Thames has a very fast current, so moving upriver requires a fast speed to compensate. Piers are at 90 degrees to this current, making timely reducing of the boat's speed a critical matter.
"One submarine officer missed this timing badly, hitting the main pier extremely hard; so hard that the bow of the boat came out of the water and slammed down on a car parked at the pier. The car belonged to the officer manning the sub.
"The insurance company sent at least four investigators to New London to verify this claim: 'Hit by a submarine.'"
Button, button…
"Years ago, on a chilly fall morning, I was headed out for an extended camping trip north of Clinton," says John Murphy, of Baton Rouge.
"On a desolate country road, out of cell phone coverage, I encountered an elderly lady standing next to a sedan waving her arms. I pulled over and asked if I could help.
"She had pulled over to get a sweater out of her trunk, and locked her keys in there.
"Having a tool set for my camping trip, I thought I might remove the rear seat to gain access to the trunk.
"Crawling into the back seat, I happened to glance at the dashboard. I told the lady, 'I'll have your keys out in a jiffy!'
"I climbed into the driver's seat and pushed the trunk release button."
Miss Fix-It
Marie Lee, of Marrero, says, "Stories about unlocking car doors reminded me of when I worked at a hospital.
"I found a fax machine in the trash; was told it didn’t work. I opened it and took out the the ink cartridge.
"The little plastic cover over the ink holes was still in place. Removed the plastic, plugged it in. It worked fine!
"Gave it back to the department that threw it away. Many red faces…"
Special People Dept.
— Louise Landry Morrow, of Lafayette, celebrated her 92nd birthday Sunday, March 7.
— Bernard Bush, of Metairie, celebrates his 90th birthday Monday, March 8.
— Bill and Nita Myers, of Gonzales, celebrated their 68th anniversary Saturday, March 6.
— Johnny and Grace Benfatti, of Slidell, celebrated their 67th anniversary Saturday, March 6.
Raised right
Linda Hunt Williams, of Covington, tells a story about regional language differences:
"Finishing up my graduate studies at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte, my internship supervisor asked me if it was true that I grew up in the New Orleans area.
"I answered, 'Yes, born and raised.'
"He stopped, looked at me, and said, 'You raise pigs, but you rear children.'
"Trying not to be too intimidated, I responded, 'You might rear your children here in North Carolina, but in Louisiana we raise our kids.'
"He smiled, and understood."