J.B. Castagnos, of Donaldsonville, this column's unpaid motoring consultant, tells a car chase story that could have been part of the Bonnie and Clyde legend:
"I've been displaying antique boats and engines at the Laurel Valley Craft Show in Thibodaux for years.
"One time I brought my Model T touring car, and gave rides as a fundraiser for a friend's Girl Scout group.
"An older gentleman riding in the rear of the open Model T said it reminded him of his uncle's car.
"He said his uncle ran moonshine, and he would sit in the back with a box of nails. If they were being chased by the police, he would throw the nails out, causing flats and allowing a getaway.
"The gentleman added that the state would pass a huge magnet over the roads to remove nails, and his uncle would buy the nails back from the state after the collections.
"It's no wonder people were plagued with flats in those days. I'm sure his uncle wasn't the only one doing this."
Beetle at play
Nancy C. Van Den Akker, of New Orleans, adds to our collection of VW Beetle stories:
"My grad school roommate had a VW Beetle she insisted was a boy, since girl bugs had white sidewall tires.
"She also said that wherever she parked, she would return to find a girl Bug parked next to it. (This was back in the '70s, when Bugs were everywhere.)
"Once we found a can of beer sitting on the hood. That car had a more exciting life than we did!"
The engine's missing?
Another VW Beetle story, from Diane Huber, of Hammond:
"Our oldest daughter, Suzanne, worked at the New Orleans World's Fair in 1984.
"She would commute home to Hammond on weekends, and to a few SLU classes when school was in, traveling in our somewhat older Volkswagen Beetle.
"She and a friend shared an apartment on Carrollton Avenue for the duration of the fair. Parking was very difficult in the area, and one night she had to park a few blocks away.
"The next morning, she went off to get her car to head home — and found the front hood gone! Not mashed, not crooked, totally gone!
"It was somewhat of an embarrassing adventure driving that car with a front-end scoop back home. We assume that whoever took the hood did know that the engine wasn't there — maybe?
"We were able to find a replacement hood in a junked car yard."
Unsalted roads
"Being from Michigan originally," says Ray Schell, of Prairieville, "I am amazed at all of the stories in your column about floorboard holes. I thought rusted out cars due to the salt we put on roads to control icing was strictly a Michigan function."
Pete's drink
Peter Dassey, of Kenner, says, "This was my brief encounter with 'Mr. New Orleans,' Pete Fountain, and his lovely wife Beverly.
"My wife Kim and I were having lunch at Serrano's restaurant in the Clearview Mall when an elderly couple walked in and sat down at the table near us. He looked very familiar, with his bald head and goatee.
"I whispered to Kim that I thought it was Pete Fountain sitting there with his wife, but I wasn't totally sure until he ordered his meal with a Barq's root beer.
"When he surveyed the room and made eye contact with me, I took the opportunity to address him.
"'Mr. Pete, I wasn't sure it was you until you ordered that Barq's root beer.'
"He chuckled back in his familiar Yat accent, saying, 'Yeah, I luv my Barq's!'"
What, smoke? Me?
Dale Marks, of Baton Rouge, tells this addiction story:
"When my mom turned 79, she developed a serious heart condition. Her doctor told her she had to give up smoking, and needed surgery.
"When checking into the hospital a few weeks later, the nurse asked if she smoked:
“'Oh no, I don’t smoke.'
"'Did you ever smoke?'
“'Yes, I used to smoke.'
"'How old were you when you started?'
“'I was about 15.'
"'And when did you give it up?'
“'Three weeks ago.'"