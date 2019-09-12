Joe Fairchild, of Thibodaux, says, "My wife, who is Canadian, asked me during the LSU-Texas game Saturday night about a universal LSU Tiger support hand recognition symbol.
"After all, Texas has their 'Hook 'em, Horns;' Florida its 'Gator Chomp;' Florida State its 'Hatchet Chop,' etc.
"I told her LSU did not have a universal support signal, but I guess having a live Tiger mascot was unique and sufficient.
"Mike no longer attends the games in person, and in my undergraduate days he would sometimes mostly sleep through the games, but he did add lots of color to Saturday nights.
"I did notice that some fans at the game held up their hands and formed an 'L' with their thumbs and index fingers. I wondered about people's thoughts on this. Is this a cause worth pursuing?"
This column's always looking for a cause to get behind, Joe, but I'm not sure about this one. To me the "L" sign you mentioned could also be for "lame." And the Florida State chop comes with an endless chant that is so irritating I always mute the TV when their games are on.
Still, we're open to any suggestions for a hand sign. Of course, we could use the one often flashed by Saints fans — but it seems to be reserved for referees…
Rest of the story
After his childhood friend Joe Berey told in a recent column about them wanting, as small children, to switch mothers and residences, Perry A. Snyder explains the reason:
"Joe Berey grew up in rural Albany and, even as a little fella, longed for the bright lights of the city. He wanted to live on East Charles Street in Hammond. (He may have envisioned the day he could stroll a mere seven blocks and be on the doorstep of the famous, or infamous, Brown Door, an establishment frequented by generations of Southeastern students.)
"I, on the other hand, yearned for the serenity of a quiet sylvan setting with a pond in the backyard (think a Gainsborough landscape).
"Another very important factor in the proposed mother switch involved French toast. Joe's beloved mother deep-fried hers. Mine did not, though I pleaded often for her to do so."
Trainspotting
Rene Daze adds to a current column topic:
"As an elementary school student in the '50s in rural Assumption Parish, I rode a bus whose route took us down several sugar cane plantation's graveled roads to pick up students.
"A railroad track traversed each one of them. During this time of year the tall sugar cane blocked the view of oncoming trains.
"It was my job as flagman to hop off the bus before the tracks and run across them to see if a train was coming.
"With my red flag I'd wave the bus across if there was no train approaching, and hop back on the bus on the other side of the track. I don't recall ever seeing a train."
Special People Dept.
— John and Virginia Trembley, of Slidell, celebrate their 74th anniversary Friday, Sept. 13.
— Dr. Mel and Geri Biundo Bourgeois, of Morgan City, celebrated their 63rd anniversary Monday, Sept. 9. They met as Loyola classmates.
Long-distance call
Diane Fiduccia Camelo says, "When my baby brother Joey was 3, at Mass he heard the altar boy ring the bells.
"Mother went to communion and he asked, 'Is Mommy going to answer Jesus' telephone?'
"Next Sunday the priest used this in his sermon."
Which reminds me
Many years ago, my parents and I attended a cousin's wedding at the Catholic cathedral in Natchez, Mississippi.
There was a Mass along with the wedding ceremony, and it was a lengthy affair.
My dad, a low-church Episcopalian, wasn't familiar with such parts of the ritual as crossing and genuflecting, incense and bells.
At one point in the service, he dozed off, and when the acolyte rang the bells, he woke up suddenly, looked around, and said, "Huh? What?" loudly enough for those around us to hear.
He got a big laugh — and a harsh look from my mom.