Earl Newman, of Baton Rouge, addresses those folks who are frustrated over attempts to get a “new” new bridge in the Baton Rouge area:
"Take heart from the Spanish town of Ronda, the birthplace of bullfighting.
"To get to the 'newer' side of town you can’t avoid crossing the Puente Nuevo, aka the 'New Bridge,' which despite its name is over 200 years old.
"So apparently, based on the pace of decision-making for money and a route for a 'new' new bridge, we may get lucky and get our 'new' new bridge in less than 200 years.
"Sounds like a definite 'maybe.'"
Ferries and fun
Annie Fugler, of Denham Springs, says, "I enjoyed George Morris’ first installation in a Sunday Advocate descriptive photo series on old/new Baton Rouge.
"Reading his mention of folks riding the ferries just for the enjoyment (pre I-10 bridge), my 'nearing 75' brain was taken back to fond memories of being 16-17 years old.
"An average Saturday night date included a Hart or Paramount Theater movie, followed by a 9-9:30 p.m. ferry ride across the Mighty Mississippi and back, just for fun; a quick run through Hopper's, and getting home in Denham Springs before curfew."
Of French and ferries
Memories of the old Baton Rouge ferries remind me of my LSU student days. Once I, my roommate and another guy were riding around and were yelled at, in French, by three young women in another car.
They were college students from France visiting America, and spoke as much English as we did French, which was not much.
We figured out they wanted to see the Mississippi River. The next day they were going to New Orleans on the then-new Lake Pontchartrain Causeway.
We took them across the river on the ferry, making several trips, to their delight.
After touring LSU, we had sandwiches and beer at our apartment, and told them they could sleep there and my roommate and I would bunk with our buddy. They had made it clear there would be no…whatever the French call "hanky-panky."
They gave us goodnight/goodbye kisses, and the next morning they were gone, leaving a beautiful note thanking us for our hospitality.
A brief encounter, but a lasting, lovely memory…
Games kids play
Another story about ways youngsters find to amuse themselves:
Dale Marks, of Baton Rouge, says, "When we were kids, our TV would go on the fritz on a semi-regular basis. My brother Glynn would not be denied his visual entertainment.
"We had a front-loading dryer with a glass door that allowed you to see inside. He would sit in front of the machine and watch the clothes go by.
"My dad always thought Glynn was destined to be a play-by-play announcer, because you could hear as he narrated the proceedings: 'Daddy’s red shirt, Momma’s blue dress…,' and so on.
"When the 'shows' were over, Glynn would fashion a blanket tent over the front of the dryer to capture the hot air off the vent, thus creating a small sauna that could fit two small children in it.
"It really was great, except that you came out sweaty with a layer of lint.”
Coming and going
George Gaiennie, of Alexandria, says, "Years ago my Papa was driving as we headed to Grand Isle.
"Approaching Golden Meadow, he told me we had to be careful going through town; it was a speed trap. He got a speeding ticket, and another one on the way back."
Special People Dept.
— Lucille Hughes, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 96th birthday Tuesday, May 3. She loves hanging out in her yard and on her front porch, going from roses to rocker.
— Elsie Manos, of Metairie, celebrates her 95th birthday Tuesday, May 3. A native of Tylertown, Mississippi, she was a volunteer at East Jefferson Hospital for 26 years.
I saw y'all!
Rick Marshall, of Baton Rouge, says "I received a text from my buddy saying, 'Look for me at the Garth Brooks concert; I'll be wearing a cowboy hat.'
"I replied, 'Look for me; I'll be the one with the beer.'"