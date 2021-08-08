Gail Stephenson, of Baton Rouge, addresses misconceptions about Louisiana:
"Vacationing on the east coast of Florida, my husband Joe and I struck up a conversation with a family from Vidalia, Georgia.
"'Do y'all live in the swamp?' the son, a boy of about 13, asked. I was tempted to ask him if he lived on an onion farm, but bit my tongue and answered, 'No, we live in Baton Rouge.'
"The son then asked, 'Do all the restaurants in Louisiana serve gator?'
"Joe fielded that question: 'No, people in Louisiana like to eat gator so much we ate almost all of them, and there just aren't enough of them left for the restaurants to cook.'
"The boy seemed satisfied, and the questioning stopped."
On the other hand…
Earl Newman, of Baton Rouge, was doing The Advocate's "Word Game" puzzle, "where you are given a word and your task is to assimilate as many words from it that you can, with a time limit.
"The August 5 word was 'oviparous,' meaning 'producing eggs that hatch outside the body.'
"More than likely, anywhere else in the world an example would be a chicken.
"In south Louisiana, however, I can imagine the first example that would come to mind might be an alligator."
Fake castle blues
Lois Zeller, of Covington, adds to our stories of Americans abroad:
"As a single teacher at the Army base in Mannheim, Germany, in the 1960s, I was invited to a 10-year-old student's home for dinner.
"I realized they had never left the base when my student remarked he was anxious to return to Disney World to visit the castle.
"We were next to Heidelberg, an authentic castle they never saw."
(Heidelberg Castle, dating from before 1214, is described as "among the most important Renaissance structures north of the Alps." It has only been partially rebuilt since its demolition in the 17th and 18th centuries, but the ruins are still breathtaking.)
The biggest chill
"Don’t know on whose vinyl my favorite country song appeared," says Teddy McGehee, "but I think it’s from the '80s.
"Maybe one of your astute readers will recognize the tune: 'If you want to keep your beer real cold, put it next to my ex-wife’s heart.'”
Nice People Dept.
I've been enjoying tales of kind folks who pick up restaurant tabs for couples celebrating special events, people in uniform, etc.
At a birthday dinner for Lady Katherine at The Little Village in downtown Baton Rouge, we experienced this kindness first-hand.
We sat next to a young couple who finished their dinner and left before us. When I asked the server for the check, he said the young man had picked up our dinner tab.
Lady K had been telling me about birthday videos she'd received on her phone. I guess he overheard her and knew it was a special outing for us.
I have no idea who he was, but if he reads this, I want to thank him for his thoughtfulness. We're still a bit overwhelmed…
Special People Dept.
— Dorothy Devall Pentes, of Metairie, formerly of Ponchatoula, celebrates her 94th birthday Monday, August 9.
— Louis Clement, of Plaquemine, celebrates his 92nd birthday Monday, August 9.
— Carmen Esteve, of Covington, celebrates her 90th birthday Monday, August 9.
— Calvin and Teenie Bajon, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 70th anniversary Monday, August 9.
Surprise expatriate
Adding to tales of ventures abroad, Jerry Wacker says, "Several years ago my wife and I were being helped at one of the counters in Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris.
"When she had finished helping us, I told the young lady her English was impeccable.
"She said, 'I hope so — I’m from Colorado.'”
The newest game
"Ed from Gonzales" says, "Recently my son took his family to Tampa, Florida, to visit a friend. While there they went to a hockey game.
"My 5-year-old granddaughter quickly got into the spirit of the game, and yelled, 'PUT THE BALL IN THE NET!'
"They explained to her that in hockey it was called the 'puck.'
"She nodded her understanding, then shouted, 'PUT THE BALL IN THE PUCK!'"