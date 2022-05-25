Many Louisiana flat-landers got their first experience driving on steep, winding hills by heading north of Baton Rouge into Mississippi.
Jamsie Treppendahl, of Baton Rouge, tells this story about those adventures:
"Decades ago, when automobiling was in its infancy, Colonel Bramlett was sitting on a bench on the Courthouse Square in Woodville, Mississippi, as the old men of town were wont to do.
"A motorist, probably from Baton Rouge, pulled up asking for directions to Natchez.
"The Colonel explained there were two roads to Natchez — the Upper Natchez Road and the Lower Natchez Road.
"Which one should I take?” asked the motorist.
“It doesn’t matter,” replied the Colonel. “Whichever one you take, you’re gonna wish you took the other one.”
Bouncing birds
Mention of my home state, Mississippi, often makes me think of bottling your own booze, for some reason.
Donald Landaiche, of Donaldsonville, says this tale's not about moonshine, but another popular beverage:
"My brother and I, as kids, happened to find a few wild cherry trees on the edge of town. The cherries were mostly ripe, and we used them to make several gallons of cherry bounce.
"We soaked the cherries in sherry in a dark closet for three to four weeks, then mixed in simple syrup and put it in pint bottles.
"Then we had to dispose of the leftover cherries. Our neighbor had a flock of chickens in his yard, so we fed them the wine-soaked cherries, which didn't last 10 minutes.
"The neighbor came home and wondered why his chickens were staggering all over the yard."
Donald says he and his brother did not tell…
Fight vs. flight
David Guedry, of Prairieville, adds to our recent stories about the glory days of local wrestling:
"In 1967 I was working for Hair Flying Services as a flight instructor and charter pilot. One summer afternoon I was assigned to fly a wrestler named Don Carson, (a bad guy), to Dothan, Alabama.
"After we took off, the usual summer thunderstorms started to build up, forcing us to land in Gulfport — which Mr. Carson was more than anxious to do, since he had turned a curious shade of green — to wait for the storms to dissipate.
"We were late arriving in Dothan, and he was rushed by his manager from the airport to the arena.
"Some weeks later I encountered Mr. Carson, and asked how he did in the match. He told me he was so tired from the flight that he lost the match.
"I have often wondered if it was the fault of the weather or my fault that he was so tired — or was he just following a script?"
Having a ball
Paul Vincent, of Baton Rouge, says, "We would like to thank all the coaches and volunteers for a successful 11th year of Miracle League, a baseball league for special needs players.
"We had over 100 players this season.
"We would also like to thank the Southern and LSU sports teams for coming out and teaming up with our players.
"Also, a big thanks to Delta Gamma sorority; the members come out to cheer our players on and enjoy the fun.
"See y'all in the fall."
Modern version
Nancy Purpera-Surber says, "My 6-year-old granddaughter, Emrys, was singing the Daisy/Brownie Scout songs she just learned at her troop meeting. I, of course, was singing along.
"One old Scout song I recalled, 'Something In My Pocket,' goes, 'I have something in my pocket. It belongs across my face. I keep it very close at hand in the most convenient place. I'm sure you could not guess it, if you guessed a long, long time. So I'll take it out and put in on. It's a great big Brownie SMILE!'
"But Emrys blurted out 'MASK!'"