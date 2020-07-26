A "crime doesn't pay here" tale from Roger Waggoner, of Lafayette:
"In 2005 a couple of my friends convinced me to take a fishing trip with them to a spot on the Mermentau River in Grand Chenier.
"It was a great trip in all respects, and I have taken that drive along beautiful La. 82 many times since. I occasionally make a pit stop at the Pecan Island Food Store.
"In a newspaper article in maybe 2007 I read that an apparently unthinking couple from Georgia decided to rob the store at knifepoint.
"The clerk gave them the money, got a description of the car, and immediately called the sheriff. The sheriff sent out a broadcast to raise the drawbridges.
"Since there is a bridge 10 miles to the east over the old Intracoastal Canal, and one 15 miles to the west over a Superior Oil canal, it was an easy capture and arrest."
The new normal
Dana Territo says, "Here's one about signs of the times:
"My 3-year-old grandson, Ellis, was fixated on finding a small yellow toy train one morning before going to day care.
"He became very out of sorts about not being able to locate this particular train, and after an exhaustive search by his mother, Ellis emphatically told her, 'We just have to go to the toy store and get a new one!'
"His mother told him that toy stores are closed now. Ellis quickly responded, 'But, we can go to the drive-through!'
"Out of the mouths of babes during these pandemic times!"
Reptilian dinner
A couple of comments on the Friday story about the sale of ready-to-cook alligators, which I described as "the other, other white meat." I also told of the advertisement's photo of a gator on a grill with an apple in his mouth.
Bill Huey asks, "Shouldn’t the alligator have a small pig in its mouth, and the pig an apple in its mouth?"
Clean news
Buck Blouin, of Prairieville, says, "During my daily reading of Smiley with my morning cup of coffee, the Saturday article by the lady about licking her index finger to turn the pages of a book reminded me of something I do every morning.
"When I go out to get my Advocate and mail, I take a sanitary wipe with me to wipe off my paper and mail before touching it.
"We all worry about catching the virus when we go out, but this keeps it from coming into my home. How many people do you think touch your newspaper and mail? Just thought I'd pass it on."
Nice People Dept.
Alma Mims, of Mandeville, thanks a young man named Jourdon, "who was in line in front of me at a store in Covington.
"He was about to check out when he had a problem with the merchandise and let me go first so he could handle it.
"I went to pay and he said, 'I got this' and insisted on paying. I was shocked; what a nice gesture."
Special People Dept.
Chauvie and Linda Chauviere, of Baton Rouge, celebrated 50 years of marriage Saturday, July 25.
Is this sarcasm?
Cliff Johnson says, "Since your column is most noted for 'useful' tips, I would like to add one to that long list.
"For all the people who don’t use that little arm on the left side of their steering column, try using it to hang your COVID-19 mask on. Works great for me."
Do it yourself
Nancy Wagner's monkey story:
"My parents and two older brothers, who lived in Sumatra before I was born, told me of their attempts to domesticate a monkey.
"They struggled to housebreak him. Every time he relieved himself in the house, they spanked him and tossed him out the window.
"He soon learned to spank himself and jump out the window following an 'accident.'”