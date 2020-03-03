Millie Matherne, of Gonzales, tells of this exchange her husband Pat had with an electronic device, indicating that a sense of humor is being been programmed into those things:
"This was a conversation one recent morning:
"Pat: 'Alexa, what time is it?'
"Alexa: 'It’s 5:48 a.m.'
"Pat: 'Alexa, what’s the weather?'
"Alexa: 'In Gonzales, it’s 39 degrees. Today will be mostly cloudy with a high of 58.'
"Pat: 'Alexa, who’s my wife?'
"Alexa: 'I’m sorry, I don’t know that; and you might find yourself in trouble soon.'
"After our laughter settled down, I asked the puck-sized gizmo, 'Alexa, who’s my husband?'
"Alexa’s reply: 'I’m a little concerned you don’t know, but if you tell me his name, I’ll remember it.'
"I’m thinking having Alexa around might come in handy one day."
Speaking of comedians
Thomas Murrel, of Church Point, tells of his version of one of the first rock/R&B songs I ever heard, "Speedo" by The Cadillacs, from 1955.
The lyrics, referring to lead singer Earl Carroll, go "Well now, they often call me Speedo, but my real name is Mr. Earl…"
Thomas says, "The singer slurred it, and we couldn't understand what he was trying to say. It took Google years later to tell me that.
"Guess what I and my very smart group in the 1950s came up with? 'Well now, they often call me Speedo, but my real name is Milton Berle…'"
Monkee business
Both Susan Koehler, of Metairie, and Ray Acardo were confused by the lyrics to The Monkees' "I'm a Believer."
Susan says, "When I was a little girl, (a short time ago), I thought they sang, 'When I needed sunshine on my brain…' The wonders of better sound systems soon enlightened me that it really was, 'When I needed sunshine I got rain.'
"My mother probably thought they really needed sunshine on their brain. She never cared much for them."
Ray says, "For the first 30 years or so of my life, I heard: 'What's the use in tryin', all you get is pain, when I needed sunshine on my brain.'
"It was quite a revelation when I finally realized it was, 'When I needed sunshine I got rain.' I thought, 'Well, that makes a whole lot more sense now, doesn't it?'"
Nickel nostalgia
Dudley Lehew, of Marrero, takes us on this trip down memory lane:
"A recent Smiley contributor referred to a time when a gallon of gas cost 35 cents. I remember those days very well.
"I also remember that the following cost just a nickel:
Soft drink
Candy bar
Bag of popcorn
Bus ride
Public phone call
A roll of caps for a cap pistol
Comic book
A prized 'tar' for shooting marbles
And, most importantly, a Morning Advocate!"
Special People Dept.
- Lorraine David Fourrier, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 100th birthday Wednesday, March 4. She left her home in Abbeville during World War II for a job at Baton Rouge's Standard Oil refinery.
- Alyce Adams, of La Plantation in Denham Springs, celebrates her 96th birthday Wednesday, March 4.
- Lonnie and Tina Livaudais, of Slidell, celebrate their 57th anniversary Wednesday, March 4.
- Bo and Mattie Bienvenu, of Prairieville, celebrate their 53rd anniversary Wednesday, March 4.
Cajun/Polish connection
Edward Jahncke, of Covington, says, "When I attended Navy boot camp at the Great Lakes Naval Center, north of Chicago, several recruits in the new training class were selected to be 'recruit class officers' to assist the drill instructor in class management.
"I was selected to be company clerk. When I asked the drill instructor why I was chosen for this job, he told me, 'Anyone who can understand and correctly say those Cajun names can handle the local Polish names.'
"Best job I ever had — walked around with a clipboard taking a roll call and reporting attendance at every training class, plus I had my own office on the second floor of the barracks."
Grin and bare them
Charles A. Templet addresses a recent column topic:
"We certainly had shoe rationing during World War II, but it didn't bother us boys much, especially during the summer months.
"We went barefoot all summer long anyway."