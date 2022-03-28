We can't get away from stories about neophytes at crawfish boils:
Here's the experience of Margaret Hawkins, of Ponchatoula:
"For some time I've postponed telling secret concerns about crawfish, but now the door has been opened by other 'Notfromheres.'
"Having grown up in the North (well, southern Kentucky), when we kids found a crawfish in a creek, it induced a state of happy terror when we poked at it with a stick.
"Then came Bill. And meeting his parents. And being served crawfish. That part went OK.
"But, being served food on a table covered with newspaper, ink and all! SHOCK! I thought that they were respectable people.
"Some years later, I gave my in-laws an end roll of newspaper that was pure and clean, and had no ink whatsoever on it. And made a confession."
Mr. Tablecloth
The above story about crawfish boils reminds me of a somewhat traumatic event that occurred not long after I started this column.
At a crawfish boil, I was digging in when I removed a pile of shells and saw my smiling face beaming up at me from the newspaper used to cover the table.
It was a bit humbling, and a reminder of the transitory nature of the daily newspaper business…
Duet with Dale
A "celebrity meeting" story from Glenn Balentine, of Prairieville:
"Many years ago, at the Rapides Parish Coliseum, a revival was held with Dale Evans speaking and singing.
"Next door I was leading the youngsters in 'kid' songs, wishing I could meet Dale.
"I was beginning 'Amazing Grace' when out strolls Dale Evans to join me in a duet! The highlight of my musical career.
"But, she did not ride her horse Buttermilk onstage."
Pleasant encounter
"Being a film fan since age 3, I have met actors from Sal Mineo to Jeff Goldblum," says Jennifer Wood, of Baton Rouge.
"A few years ago in New York, my son Noah and I were walking down a busy 8th Avenue when headed towards me was fine British actor Bill Nighy ("Love Actually," "Harry Potter," "Best Exotic Marigold Hotel," etc.).
"I was so thrilled, up went my arms, and I feel sure my face glowed. He completely embraced me; he warmly shook Noah's hand; we chatted and we parted.
"A knowing woman stopped me immediately to ask if he was a friend of mine! Best ever encounter."
Tea with Wilfrid
Speaking of gracious British actors:
Years ago I was an extra in "The Toy," a movie shot in Baton Rouge, starring Richard Pryor and Jackie Gleason.
(I never made it to the screen, which is just as well; it's one of the worst movies ever made.)
I was standing around the set chatting with a young man playing a photographer when he told me his father was the British character actor Wilfrid Hyde-White, who had a small role in the film.
I said I'd love to meet him, so he took me to his trailer. The elderly gentleman offered me tea, and we chatted about movies.
He had gained international fame as Colonel Pickering in "My Fair Lady," but the film I asked him about was "The Third Man," which I had just seen on TV.
He spoke with enthusiasm and fondness about working with Orson Welles and Joseph Cotten, and especially with Alida Valli, a beautiful Italian actress who was an international star but less successful in Hollywood.
It was one of the most pleasant half-hours of my life…
Special People Dept.
Rebecca “Becky” Lavergne, of The Ellington Guest Home in Rayne, celebrates her 95th birthday Tuesday, March 29.
Remembering veterans
Forest Brady, of Garyville, a Korean War veteran, reminds us that Tuesday, March 29, is "National Vietnam War Veterans Day."
He says it's a good day to fly the American flag in honor of all veterans.
Forest especially salutes John Landry, 97, "Garyville's only living World War II veteran."
Tense moment
Marvin Borgmeyer, of Baton Rouge, says current events remind him of this joke:
The teacher asked for the tense of this sentence: "In the future, our politicians will be totally free of corruption."
Little Johnny answered, "Future impossible tense."