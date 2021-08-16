Readers are still sharing stories of adventures in other countries:
Brian Lenard, of Pumpkin Center, says, "In 1977, I was wandering around Aix, France, looking for the train station, asking in French for the 'gare' (station).
"The first few people I asked gave me a funny look and acted like they didn’t understand my French.
"Then a couple of wonderful young French people, who spoke English, had me up for coffee then walked me to the station.
"When I rejoined my American friends and told of my adventure, they laughed, explaining that 'gare' is pronounced like the fish, 'gar.'
"Since I was rhyming 'gare' with 'care' and 'dare,' the word I was pronouncing was 'guerre.' I was asking, 'Where is the war?'
"My guides in Aix, when they learned I was from Louisiana, were anxious to learn all about the 'Cah–hoons.'"
Canadian cousins
Cynthia Thomas, of Mandeville, agrees with the reader who told of French Canadians' fondness for Louisiana folks:
"We’ve been enjoying comments on language difficulties and/or successes, and want to add to your collection.
"My husband and I were visiting Montreal, Canada, some years ago. My rusty French was called into play.
"We walked into a store and I greeted the shopkeeper with my best 'Bonjour.'
"The clerk replied in kind, then asked where we were from.
"I told her 'La Louisiane.' Well, I had said the magic words. The clerk started calling to her fellow clerks in French, telling them we were from Louisiana.
"They couldn’t do enough for us. We still smile when we tell that story."
Neaux more!
Lucy Perry, of Kansas City, Missouri, says, "Hubs was amused as I read to him your Monday 'grump' about overuse of 'eaux.'
"My first thought was with Tiger football season fast approaching, you're about to see a lot more than you want of the word 'geaux.'
"Eaux well…"
On the road
Kathy Groft says, regarding our seminar on nicknames, "I grew up on Stringer Bridge Road in St. Amant.
"Folks on my road included Miss Pete, Uncle Red, Bulldog and Bo, their cousin Choppy, Mr. Ti Nonc and his wife Miss Rat, Mr. Poba, my brother Puput, Brother and Snowball (who started Sno's restaurant in Gonzales). Down the road to my grandparents' house were Teague and Neen and their children Red, Nookie, Son, Sister, and Tudutsie. There was Mr. Dute, Mr. Poba's brother. (Their brother, Mr. Mutt, didn't live on our road.) The last one I know of on the road before 'the slanted bridge' was Mr. Sonny, sometimes referred to as Angel Face. But not to his face."
Nice People Dept.
EdnaMarie Sevin says stories of generosity in restaurants remind her of a lunch she had with, among others, "my sister Sister Camille Anne and her close friend BethAnn Simno at Russell’s Marina Grill near Mt. Carmel Academy in New Orleans.
"Four women spanning generations sat in a booth near us. The younger woman, who now resides in Boulder, Colorado, came to speak to us. She was a graduate of MCA.
"She gave us a Pete Fountain magnet. The ladies were Pete Fountain’s widow, daughter, granddaughter, and great-granddaughter.
"After they left we found they had paid for our meal. I know it was respect and love for my sister and BethAnn, administrators at MCA."
Special People Dept.
— Lucille Anderson Gebhardt, of Jefferson, celebrates her 100th birthday Tuesday, August 17. She is originally from the Carrollton section of New Orleans.
— Jane Ann Atkinson, of St. James Place, Baton Rouge, celebrates her 95th birthday Tuesday, August 17.
Long jump
Peter J. Bourgeois, of Opelousas, tells of Boudreaux's wartime military service:
"The colonel commanding a regiment of soldiers from Louisiana called them to a meeting and said, 'In the morning we're flying into the battle zone and jumping from 1,000 feet.'
"Later that evening, the colonel heard a knock on his door. It was Boudreaux, who said, 'Colonel, we were wondering if we could jump from 500 feet instead of 1,000.'
"The colonel replied, 'No, because your parachutes wouldn't have time to open.'
"Boudreaux said, 'Oh! We're going to have parachutes!'"