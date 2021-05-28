Dear Smiley: On Nextdoor, a user found a yellow parakeet on her patio and was looking for its owner. She posted a picture of the bird in a cage.
One comment came from Rhett Pipsair: "Poor thing. He looks sad. Maybe he doesn't like Smiley Anders."
Weird observation, I initially thought, until I took another look. Sure enough, your column lined the bottom of the cage, with the bird standing on it.
Not sure if he was reading it or …
MILLIE MATHERNE
Gonzales
Dear Millie: From the photo, there is no doubt he's reading the column — and enjoying it.
One smart cookie
Dear Smiley: Years ago, I sometimes frequented a Chinese restaurant on Baton Rouge's Airline Highway.
One day I was considering a job change. A waiter handed me a fortune cookie, with this message: "You will be changing occupations in just a few days."
I went back to the office, to be handed a two-month severance package. The original assignment was declared accomplished.
How did that fortune cookie baker know?
T-BOB TAYLOR
Panama City Beach, Florida
Busted!
Dear Smiley: Students today who want to cheat have many options, including hiring someone through the internet to write their papers.
But such cheating doesn’t guarantee good results.
A professor at the University of North Carolina received this email from a writer with one of those writing services: "Your student hired me to do their assignment for them, which I did, and apparently it got a very bad grade. Do you have any tips for how to improve?”
GAIL STEPHENSON
Baton Rouge
Chilling out
Dear Smiley: Your Thursday story about being disappointed with finnan haddie you ordered in Boston reminds me of our vacation in England.
While driving along the Southern coast, we spotted a seafood restaurant. Being from New Orleans, we were ready for some good seafood.
As I started to look over the menu, the waiter passed by with a platter of smoked/baked fish for another table (looked like flounder).
I put the menu down and told the waiter that is what I wanted. Well, I got it. It was their specialty, and always served cold!
The Chinese and Italian restaurants were quite good …
DAVE ARATA
Waggaman
Literacy optional
Dear Smiley: On one of my many trips to Lloyds of London, I was escorted around by an inspector from Scotland Yard.
One of my stops was to Parliament, where I sat in on the House of Lords and the House of Commons.
A very gracious member explained to me the reason bills are read is that in the early creation of its government, many members could not read and write. Therefore, the bills were read to them.
This practice continues today, and our very own Legislature does it every session. I sometimes think some of the members can’t hear either!
TONY FALTERMAN
Napoleonville
Peas and poetry
Dear Smiley: In the midst of your ongoing discussion about peas, I came across a poem that proves they are a threat to children (I used to gulp them down with a shot of milk).
From "Wild Children" by Jeanne Willis:
"They caught all the wild children and put them in zoos. They made them do sums and wear sensible shoes. They put them to bed at the wrong time of the day, and made them sit still when they wanted to play. They scrubbed them with soap and they made them eat peas. They made them behave and say pardon and please. They took all their wisdom and wildness away. That's why there are none in the forests today."
LUCY PERRY
Kansas City, Missouri
Fun place
Dear Smiley: Mention of Randy Newman's lyrics about LSU's dumb men reminds me of what my dad, who went to THE Ohio State, told everyone when I graduated from my beloved LSU: "I don't know what kind of education Cindy got, but she sure had fun!"
CINDY BLACK BOUCHIE
Pineville
Groaner of the Week
Dear Smiley: I bought a head of lettuce at a small grocery store called Mamas and Papas.
Now I can't eat it, because all the leaves are brown.
Have I been in lockdown too long?
ALGIE PETRERE
Central
Dear Algie: Yes.