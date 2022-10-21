Dear Smiley: When I met my wife, Sandi, eight years ago, I happily welcomed her two black-lab mixes into our blended family.
Max, the 72-pound male, is a sweet and loving dog. He does, however, have one less than endearing trait. He is a very accomplished and persistent kleptomaniac.
He likes nothing better than to slip unnoticed at night into some forbidden portion of the house to filch some personal item of ours, to be chewed up at his leisure.
This habit hit a personal low when I discovered a bright blue mass of goo in his bed. Closer inspection revealed it to be a well-chewed tube of blue paint he apparently pilfered from Sandi’s studio/office. (She's a special education teacher, but also a quite prolific artist.)
With the unmistakable evidence of thievery smeared all over Max’s nose and muzzle, I marched him in to my wife and proclaimed that her art work had now reached the level of that late, great artist, George Rodrigue.
When she asked what I meant, I pointed to the offending canine and said she now had her own personal version of “The Blue Dog.”
DENNIS D. RITTER JR.
The Woodlands, Texas
Joy of destruction
Dear Smiley: Watching Tennessee fans tear down their goalpost after defeating Alabama reminded me of the Nicholls State University's 1975 Gulf State Conference championship game in Thibodaux.
Harlon Gautreaux and I were one of the first on the field following the win, with me hosting Harlon up onto the crossbar.
But because of physics and an substantial amount of Jack Daniels, Harlon flipped upside down and fell, knocking himself out.
As the goalposts were toppled by the student body, I felt the hand of the State Police on my shoulder. I was put into a cruiser and we followed the ambulance carrying Harlon to the hospital. After he was released, diagnosed as "drunk," we were handed off to Campus Security.
We pointed out hundreds of students carrying the goalposts on their shoulders outside Campus Security, but we were deemed the culprits.
That changed when Dean Duncan (dean of men) came barreling into the building and excitedly demanded our release, so we could join in the celebration.
If I remember correctly, one of the uprights was proudly displayed in our Pike House on Green Street.
PETER DASSEY
Kenner
Snow days
Dear Smiley: I’m thinking back to our TV amusement in the '60s. In Metairie we only had three major channels, and a couple of odd ones you could barely call TV.
Dad was a huge LSU football fan, and on Sunday nights one of the Baton Rouge stations showed the "Cholly Mac Show."
Dad would go outside to turn the roof antenna, and listen to us yelling, "Stop! No, back a little! Wait, a little more…"
Finally we got a picture. If you squinted your eyes it would be watchable through the "snow" on the screen. I believe this was my introduction to the coming age of high tech!
BOB CIMO
Prairieville
Dead air blues
Dear Smiley: Everyone's been talking about black and white TV, only four channels, turning the antenna, etc.
But no one has mentioned that in the late '50s and early '60s, those four channels signed off every night.
Around midnight they would play the National Anthem, with Air Force jets flying overhead, followed by a test pattern.
Wonder what today's generation would do if all 300-plus channels signed off at midnight?
RICHIE SCHEGA
Mandeville
The paper chase
Dear Smiley: I have been reading the "rolling houses" stories, as well as observing daily around our little town.
I find it quite ironic that just two short years ago, while we were all under the COVID siege, a roll of toilet paper could not be found anywhere — at any price!
MONTE BRIGGS
Crowley