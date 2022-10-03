Hazing, a recent column topic, isn't always popular. It can lead to bullying of newbies and harmful behavior.
But sometimes it's just silly. For instance:
Keith Horcasitas, of Baton Rouge, tells of "The Line" when he was a freshman at De La Salle High in New Orleans.
"Leontine Street was closed off to traffic and a straight path was made in the street with rope holders. Every senior had a large plastic garbage can filled with flour and water.
"The freshmen walked slowly down the roped path, and were inundated with chunks of flour paste. We'd pick up some and hurl it back at the seniors.
"Teachers were there to keep the line moving and seniors from getting out of hand, but that didn't mean they weren't fair targets.
"At the end of the line, other teachers, including the brothers, were positioned on ladders to hose us off.
"My only regret is that when we became seniors, 'The Line' was taken away by school administrators."
Praise the lard
Doug Becnel continues our "sammich" discussion:
"When I growing up in Edgard, my father raised cows, chickens, and pigs. Every winter we would butcher a pig, from which we filled a ceramic crock with lard.
"My favorite sandwich was made by spreading lard on a slice of bread and sprinkling it with salt and black pepper. It would be interesting to know if anyone else enjoyed them."
Which reminds me
Years ago, my friend Myron Tassin told of school lunches during his boyhood in Cottonport.
He said everybody brought homemade sandwiches, and sandwich swapping was a common practice.
One day, said Myron, he observed a youngster offering to swap his peanut butter and jelly sandwich, and asking his buddy, "What kind of sandwich you got?"
"I got a geese sandwich, me," said the other lad.
The swap was made, and then the recipient of the "geese sandwich" exclaimed, "Hey, dis is a grease sandwich!"
The kid who had swapped with him then said, "Oh, so dat's how you say it!"
Aroma therapy
Regarding home remedies, Sandra Sandona says, "In my Italian-American neighborhood in Illinois, children with colds were also subjected to Vicks chest rubs. Those with especially concerned 'nonnas' also had a garlic clove or two draped around their necks!"
No fat blood here
"Your home remedies stories reminded me of my favorite remedy, though it can only be taken in the spring," says Gail Stephenson, of Baton Rouge.
"When the weather in north Louisiana started to warm up and the sap started to rise, Grandpa would dig up chunks of sassafras tree roots. Grandma boiled the roots to make gallon jars of red sassafras tea, which we drank with lots of sugar.
"Grandma said the tea would 'thin your blood' and give you energy. There were no sluggish folks in our family after that!"
Special People Dept.
- Virginia Hager, of Metairie, a retired parochial school teacher, celebrates her 98th birthday Tuesday, Oct. 4.
- Allen Crochet, of Baton Rouge, celebrates his 91st birthday Tuesday, Oct. 4.
Picture that
Jim Mestayer, of Baton Rouge, says, "Items in your column about meeting celebrities reminded me of an experience I had several years ago.
"Paul Newman was filming a movie, 'The Drowning Pool,' in the Franklin area, and I was an extra.
"Between scenes, I asked him if he'd mind taking a picture with me. He answered, 'Not at all.'
"We stood side by side while a friend lifted his camera and held it, and held it, and held it.
"The camera had malfunctioned!
"I didn't get my picture, but I got a kick out of the moment."