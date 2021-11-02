Richie Schega, of Mandeville, comments on Monday's story on the Baton Rouge area's mosquito invasion:
"Mosquito control? It's a shame the late Chef Paul Prudhomme of K-Paul's never created a recipe to blacken mosquitoes. Those li'l suckas would've become extinct in a year …"
No hanging today
Caroline Derbes tells a harrowing story about the world's worst idea for a Halloween haunted house prop:
"At a middle school’s haunted house in the school gym, the room full of ghosts and skeletons also had an adolescent boy with a noose around his neck standing on a bucket.
"When a teen in front of us kicked the bucket from under him, I quickly lifted the boy’s legs with all my might. I was able to stop the strangling pressure on his young neck until help arrived."
Dad the flyer
"I was displaying my radial aircraft engine at a car show in Plaquemine," says J.B. Castagnos, of Donaldsonville.
"It's from a World War II Stearman trainer biplane. Many were later converted to crop dusters.
"I had it running when a lady came up to me. She had heard the distinctive sound, and said she had to see where it was coming from.
"She told me her dad was a crop duster and flew these planes. She showed me nice old pictures of her dad with his plane and others, and as she did she became emotional. I think she knew more about them than I do.
"As I was telling Chuck Falcon the story, he asked if she was old. I told him we don't meet many old people anymore; mostly they're our age and younger."
Grandma's way
"With all of the great stories around potato salad, I have another to offer," says Ina G. Navarre, of Baton Rouge:
"My husband's maternal grandmother, the late Lucille Landry Couvillon, was known for the great potato salad she made. She and her husband, Dudley, raised 11 children including eight boys, so potato salad went a long way toward filling hungry stomachs.
"Whenever anyone would compliment her on the rich flavor of her potato salad, she would invariably respond that she used one egg per pound of potatoes, then added an additional egg for good measure.
"Last month Andrew and I were visiting family in Dallas, and Lucille's daughter, Margaret Couvillon Bell, invited us to lunch. Her menu included potato salad. When we indicated our appreciation, with a twinkle in her eye she responded that she had included one egg per pound of potato and added an extra egg for flavor.
"Gotta love those family traditions and recipes!"
Sunday special
Speaking of potatoes, Yogi Naquin, of Bayou Blue, recalls this feast from his youth:
"When I lived 'down da bayou' in Chauvin, on Sundays my daddy would drive 'up da bayou' to Houma and go to Excelsior Bakery.
"He would pick up three French bread loaves for us, and a few others for the neighbors.
"When he would leave, Momma would take out the black iron pot and make some smothered 'potates' with sausage.
"Daddy would get home, and we would have smothered potates with fresh cane syrup po-boys and a big glass of cold milk.
"Man, Smiley, to relive those days again!
"I would cut the 'nose' or the end of the loaf of bread and pull out the insides, and then stuff it with the smothered potates and syrup.
"A meal fit for a Sunday afternoon … oh, those memories!"
Inquiring Minds Dept.
"I have a question," says Judy Kaufman, of Baton Rouge.
"Do you know the name of the restaurant that was in Goudchaux's for a time?"
Nope. Anybody?
Bad language
Rick Marshall, of Baton Rouge, offers this lament:
"Looking back on my many instructors throughout my school years, I remember English teachers as being the toughest.
"Being 'close' to the correct spelling and pronunciation was never good enough for them — you were graded on your ability to be exact.
"As I follow speeches, quotes, and observations by everyone from celebrities to government spokespeople, it has become obvious that these teachers have retired and taken their standards with them."