There are those who regard LSU football contests as near-religious experiences, and Tiger Stadium as close enough to heaven for them.
Alton Duke, of Baton Rouge, says, "My family and I experienced a 'near heaven experience' at one LSU football game.
"I operated the play clock; my wife Sylvia was with the Bengal Belles when they were recognized on the field; our granddaughter Haley danced as a Golden Girl, and our nephew was one of the pilots who flew over the stadium during the National Anthem."
Blue shirt blues
"The 'sissy blue shirt' taunt by Ed Orgeron to a UCLA fan seems destined to go with him forever," says Bill Huey, of Baton Rouge
"Here are suggestions about what to say next time that don’t sound like you’re in an oil-patch bar:
“'Good afternoon, sir! Fine afternoon for a football game.'
“'Hi there. Are you here to root for the LSU Tigers?'
“'What a nice shirt! Do they make them in men’s sizes?'”
Wash days
After a mention of doing laundry for linemen helping after Hurricane Ida, we heard from Babs Thibodaux, of Morgan City:
"A lot of us in the Morgan City area have been doing laundry for lineman, service workers and people who evacuated to our area. We are happy to do this.
"I'm sure there are other communities in south Louisiana who have done this also. Us Cajuns want to help when we can!"
Alternate housing
When Isby Schexnayder, of New Iberia, told of being in the doghouse after suggesting to his wife that their 59th anniversary was no big deal, he asked for a song to describe his sad situation.
Algie Petrere, of Central, says, "A country song he can sing is 'I'm in the Doghouse Now,' a 1939 Buddy Jones recording."
I found "Dog House Blues" by Bill Monroe and Dr. John (probably not the same song), and I seem to recall it by Hank Williams.
And David Couvillon, of Brusly, mentions my favorite doghouse song: "Local legend and international star Larry Garner has 'Dog House Blues.'
It's one of Larry's famed "talking blues" stories, describing what happens to a wayward husband when his wife has had enough…
Addict confesses
Marsha R., of Baton Rouge, comments on our Thursday story about the New Orleans librarians who read "A Confederacy of Dunces" before releasing it to the public:
"It’s true. Librarians do hold back the hot new books from their patrons.
"I worked at the St. Tammany library one summer when I was in college. Part of my job was to call patrons to tell them their book requests had come in from the State Library. I would tell them to come by the next day to pick up their book. Then I would take the book home and read it that night.
"By the end of the summer I realized that as a librarian, I was like an alcoholic tending bar."
Special People Dept.
— James "Jotto" Weams, of Prairieville, celebrated his 104th birthday Saturday, Sept. 11. He is head deacon at Shiloh Baptist Church. He has been a barber, shipyard worker, carpenter and farmer.
— Alvin J. Soileau, of Ville Platte, celebrates his 99th birthday Monday, Sept. 13. He is a Navy veteran of World War II.
— Lilburne Scheuermann, of Slidell, celebrates her 99th birthday Monday, Sept. 13. She is a retired dress shop owner from Franklinton.
— Dora Erfurt, of Baton Rouge, celebrated her 90th birthday Wednesday, Sept. 8.
— Dr. Melvin and Geri Biundo Bourgeois, of Morgan City celebrated their 65th anniversary Thursday, Sept. 9. They met on registration day at Loyola.
Passing thought
Probably the most replayed moment in the otherwise forgettable LSU-UCLA football game came when Tigers quarterback Max Johnson made a backwards pass to nobody in particular.
Our unpaid sports analyst, Ronnie Stutes, of Baton Rouge, comments on this play:
"Some say that there is a song for every situation. I suggest that for LSU's back-handed, no-look pass in the UCLA game, the appropriate choice would be the 1973 hit by Seals & Crofts, 'We May Never Pass This Way Again.'"